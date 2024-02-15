Photo by Eric Francis.

Note to Readers: This is the Substack edition of Planet Waves. If you are a Core, Backstage or Galaxy member, this article and your horoscope are available on your My Account page at Planet Waves. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

With the Sun and four planets now in Aquarius, we have the perfect astrology for today’s theme. We know Pluto is there. Mercury and Mars recently jumped in, with each making a conjunction to Pluto in the first degree of that sign — that was my concept of the “realtime test” of the new era we are in that I wrote about earlier this month. Venus as well is on its way into Aquarius now.

Aside, I read the Sally Brompton horoscope in the New York Post every day (her teacher’s column is where I first discovered the beauty of astrology in the early 1990s). Earlier this week, Sally had an interesting commentary about Mars entering the 12th solar house of Pisces (Aquarius), forming a conjunction to Pluto. The 12th is a house associated with veiled or difficult matters, including gossip and scandals.

In honor of that aspect, she wrote, “Like it or not you will have to deal with an unpleasant situation today but the good news is it won’t be half as bad as you fear. Trying to run away from what’s going on, or even to pretend it does not exist, is not a viable option.”

Naturally, I wondered what that might be.

The Phony ‘Covid Truther’ Bureau

I don’t know if you follow my other channels, but the past few years, the Lord has blessed me with the assignment of exposing phony “covid truthers.” In short, I write about activists and claimed scientists who say they are working in the public interest and are doing no such thing. (This goes back to my days as a grad student when I wrote about fiscal abuse by student leaders at the City University of New York.)

My recent investigative targets have included someone working the podcast circuit falsely claiming to have two Ph.D.s (in immunology and virology) lying about how she personally proved there was no virus; and a presidential candidate whose allegedly science-based campaign is based on a science fiction scenario.

I write about major presenters avoiding the most important issues; various people with actual MDs and Ph.D.s making up science, stoking paranoia, running interference on credible presenters and generally abusing the public trust; along with assorted shmendricks and fullofshitnicks capitalizing on the chaos, confusion and mistrust of our times.

In an environment where most people believe that their opinion is the truth or alternately that there is no such thing as reality, it’s easy to take advantage of them. And it’s also easy to take advantage of people’s sincere desire for justice and use their ideals and their anger against them.

After covering these people the past three years, it’s become clear that the “celebrity level” of the response to the claimed pandemic is no better than Fox and CNN, except that people trust the presenters a lot more.

And here, we are deep into Aquarius country, which I will first describe with a parable: the Reiner Füllmich tragedy.