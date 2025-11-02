Dear Friend of Planet Waves:

A.I. is taking over astrology. It’s disturbing. To me, anyway. The ordinary internet has done plenty to water down astrology and try to jam it into 30 seconds of TikTok or ten minutes of illiterate YouTube hype. Now we have robots trying to read charts.

Astrology is based on human perception and the experience of the astrologer. It’s also based on 2,500 years of tradition drawn from another few thousand years of mythological compost. To go from all of that to a relevant, understandable, honest reading takes training, practice and tempering of the intellect.

Astrology is a spiritual art and requires a deep inner sense to carry off.

There is nothing fast about it. Nothing automatic.

I’m less disturbed by the notion that someone might try to cook up some regurgitated GPT astrobabble than I am about the fact that many people won’t be able to tell the difference. Here and now, when we need soulful, sincere and circumspect astrology the most, machine-made generative slop is not only useless. It can be grossly misleading. It has no idea who you are or what you need. How could it?

In a digital environment that only seems to distract, deceive, detract and deplete, I have something nourishing for you. Something restorative. Something calm, and respectful of your inner sanctity.

Something you will not only enjoy reading several times, but also find significantly helpful. Something that will feed your soul and remind you who you are. Something supportive in our very difficult times, that will inform you and open your mind to new ways of seeing your life situations. Something you can print and read (and mark up) far away from a computer or device.

Read my previous letters about the 2026 annual edition — Astrology Remembers and Astrology is a Matter of Time.

I condense reams of data into simple, hand-drawn charts.

Introducing Inner Light - Inner Peace

I am happy to say that I’m deep into my 28th annual readings, called Inner Light - Inner Peace. By deep in, I mean that I’ve got the charts going, and I’m working my way into the 2,000-word-a-day phase of writing.

Preparing these readings is always a challenge. Every year, I stretch my abilities. There are new creative puzzles, and the world is a little more difficult to comprehend.

While people are busy spinning out memos, love letters, texts and emails using ChatGPT, I am stitching together beautiful little paragraphs that are designed to help you see and feel the beauty of the moment.

These days and nights, I’m poring through my library, using custom tools it’s taken me many years to master, and coming up with fresh, original, helpful and inspiring ideas. Human ideas, prepared for human beings who want to make the most of our lives. Astrology is about meaning and context in a time when these things are in short supply.

We are holding the first-tier early discount pricing for a few more days.

My desk in Paris after completing the 2005 annual edition.

New Features This Year

I covered so much ground in The Awakening (the 2025 annual) and Easy Does It (the autumn video reading) that I needed to go in some new directions.

I love the easygoing narrative style I’ve developed in the 10 years that these readings have been book-length. I dearly wish I could share them with Patric Walker and Linda Goodman, who used the same methods I use. (The first time I read both of these writers, I wondered: how is this even possible?)

Do you have an astrology podcast? I’d love to explain how I do this.

I’ve also added a detailed profile of what is happening within each of the signs (rather than in the other houses). I’m starting my writing process with this element of the reading, and then branching out. And without losing the novelisitic form I’ve developed, I’m adding succinct summaries to each section. The kind of thing you can print and hang on the fridge.

Then comes the audio, a slow-paced, meditative spoken-word reading with original music. Those readings will follow the written ones and stand up to many playings.

These Readings Are a Refuge

Perhaps you can use your imagination and conjure up the feeling of writing a 65,000 word book in a little over two months, with so much else happening.

To do this, I create a kind of cloister in my mind, and work in a contained, dedicated space. In a sense, I create a psychic dimension and work there, in a world of its own.

This year they are being written and recorded in an 1890 farmhouse on 350 acres of forest and pasture. Every now and then, a car drives by. I was awakened this morning by an owl making some strange and wild sound. The coyotes go off a few times a night.

I convey that feeling to you as you read and listen.

Working on the 2008 annual edition, Small World Stories.

They Are Designed to be Shareable

I encourage you to share these readings with your significant other, kids and perhaps a close friend; we make it easy to do. They are printable in beautiful format, and each comes with brand new photography.

What else can I say except invite you to take part in the Planet Waves annual tradition and see just how beautiful and textured astrology can be. How useful, how helpful, and how soothing to your soul.

I realize funds are short for many people. I do my best to under promise, over-deliver, and provide you with actionable information that you can use when working through business, financial and personal situations.

Here is how to pre-order.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

Your faithful astrolover,

PS — This reading is included in the Galaxy Pass.

PPS — Astrology Pass holders, please reply to this email for a discount code.

Behind BSP Kingston, spring 2024