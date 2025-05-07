What you don't want to think about

Unplanned edition of Starcast, dateline Kingston 3:15 am on the occasion of Mercury passing through the Chiron-Eris conjunction — happening right now and into Wednesday. You may not want to talk about what this represents, but now would be a good time.

Here’s the guide to the transneptunian points (TNPs or Uranian points or Witte points) written by Arlene Kramer. Zeus (directed energy) is opposite Mercury-Chiron-Eris, describing what people are most resistant to discussing. It’s easier to pretend to be asleep. Forms pretending may take are hostility, resentment, guilt or aggression. It can also show up as an impulse to cut off, or to withdraw contact or support.

What is your personal life-affirming contribution to your environment?

ZEUS (zoos) — Controlled, directed energy. Machines; creativity; leadership. All things military. Combustion engines. Compulsion. Drive. Zeus is like a loaded gun that is aimed. Even the glyph looks like a rocket. It signifies well-planned efforts. Zeus advances 0°48.2′ per year. Its orbit around the Sun takes 455 years.

In this chart, you can see Zeus up in Libra, the most elevated point. It’s an arrow with a little X beneath it, and that’s exactly opposite Mercury-Chiron-Eris.