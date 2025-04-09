Whole Sign Houses
A new video about a highly productive non-controversy...this is an experiment; I'm likely to do another one fairly soon based on what I learn from your responses to this one. Feedback essential!!
It’s All in the Houses…
Dear Friend and Reader:
I have a new video for you today. It’s on the topic of whole-sign houses, which will probably be of interest only to people who are venturing into or deep into astrology. This one was a request, by a client who is also a student of the work.
The topic of whole sign houses is about using the sign itself as a house rather than using the mathematical division that is indicated by a house system such as Koch or Placidus. The issue is made needlessly controversial by certain websites that have said those who do not use whole sign houses will be sent on vacation to Siberia.
Essential to any discussion of the houses is what they are about, regardless of the system you use. The houses are the first and easiest thing to study as an astrology student. I have an easy-to-read article called It’s All in the Houses.
A class by this title exists in a little known Planet Waves space called the Astrology Student Union. ASU is a party I would love to get started. I will teach as much astrology as you want to learn.
The Original and Oldest House System
Whole signs are the oldest house system. From the houses we get aspects, which are relationships between the planets in the houses (I don’t clarify this point but I do reference it). For those of you familiar with my readings, those are done in a stye of whole-sign houses called solar houses (counting from the position of the Sun but still using whole signs as the houses.
Pro tip for taking in a video like this: don’t worry if it seems to go over your head. Prety soon it will make perfect sense. The important step is being able to formulate a question. Let me say that again: if you can ask a question, that’s a sure sign that you’re starting to understand the topic. Therefore, pay attention for that.
I the method I describe below, it’s possible to work with both whole-sign and ordinary houses without conflict; it’s all a matter of feeling how the chart works rather than saying how it’s supposed to work.
Equal Parts Listening, Seeing, Feeling and Analysis
Astrology is an art and not a science. It’s equally about listening, feeling and analysis. They are all important to the work. Remain sincere in your quest and you will be told all you need to know. That said, please put your questions below.
Since you mention the Solar house system, let me ask, do you know why no one has done a Lunar house system? For example, in your case, Moon in Aquarius, that would be the first house. Which works fine in your case, because your 3rd house would be Aries (communication style), 6th house would be Cancer (daily work), and your 10th house would be Scorpio, which sounds a lot like the themes of your career.
In my own case, the Lunar house system I suggested does not work at all, hahaha.
Thank you for the post and the video. Very interesting topic.
I prefer the whole sign system for my birth chart. Much easier to interpret, I think. The quadrant house systems say weird things in my chart. For example, I feel more identified with Mercury in the 11th house, but the quadrant systems insist on placing that planet in the 10th house.
I would like to listen to more lessons. Specially on the Nodes of the moon and the houses, and also on the nodes of other planets, which are almost never mentioned.
Have you noticed that Marilyn Monroe and Donald Trump are both Gemini Rising Leo, and both did something weird to their hair and both drove people crazy and both caused long periods of inflations and both have been accused of being fabricated persons and Russian spies? I could go on and on... LOL!