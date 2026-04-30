Scorpio Full Moon, May 7, 2020. Photo by Lanvi Nguyen.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Friday at 1:22 pm EDT, the Sun and Moon form an opposition across the Taurus-Scorpio axis, also known as the Full Moon. First, let’s pay homage to the Scorpio Full Moon, with all of its lusty, emotional and transformative implications that might keep you up at night with thoughts of unwrapping…whomever you fancy.

The chart has some unusual features, including Mercury aligned exactly with Chiron in late Aries. This (once again) lights up the still-close Chiron-Eris conjunction that is behind everything we’re experiencing.

You know, that daily or hourly shock that might lead you to ask WTF, but you know it’s just 2026. But I don’t think you recognize just how strange existence has become, and how far our patience and tolerance have been pushed.

Mercury and Chiron in a Degree of Confrontation

Chiron and Eris together are the “destabilization of intellect and culture” being pounded into our consciousness using every conceivable bias, including that of the digital environment itself. This is changing you in ways you don’t understand. Chiron represents the possible introduction of coherence into our situation.

Everyone is looking for this but has not necessarily named it, and does not know what it might seem like or where to find it.

Mercury is spot on Chiron for the Full Moon. That is emphasis, which lands in degree 28 of Aries. When you see Mercury, that means stop, think and get the message. Mercury and Chiron are in the same degree; the Sabian symbol for that degree is a confrontation. The image is of a large audience confronting a “performer” who has not met its expectations. Does this sound familiar? A reality TV president?

Photo by Eric Francis

Cogency in an Environment of Chaos

Mercury conjunct Chiron in the Full Moon chart emphasizes the need to seek some cogency in an environment of accelerating chaos. It’s available, if you want it. Seek and ye shall find. If you think you’re confused, perhaps ask what role the confusion serves. Usually it is a form of insulation from awareness. As long as you’re confused, you have an excuse to withdraw awareness rather than to raise it.

To confuse means to pull apart. Are you really pulled apart?

One last point to consider. Mercury and Chiron are conjunct asteroid Sphinx. So we have a new thing to confront: a mystery. People read mystery books and go to mystery (suspense) movies but I think actually, tend to hate actual mysteries.

The Full Moon does not seem to be in aspect to Chiron, Mercury and Sphinx. But looking at the chart below, do you see the little green lines in the center of the wheel with a kind of Q on them? Not the pencil line that I’ve drawn in. The ones the computer drew in. Those are a 165-degree aspect (incorrectly called the ‘quindecile’ and which I call the Johndro) connecting the Scorpio Full Moon to Chiron-Eris-Sphinx — with added obsession and extra high voltage.

It directly connects the Scorpio Full Moon to Mercury, Sphinx and Chiron.

My original copy, read cover to cover while traveling in Bavaria, seen in 2017 or so.

Another View of the Full Moon

In the background of my astrology practice are a diversity of approaches that I’ve slowly grown into over the years, usually by picking up the phone and engaging older and more experienced astrologers in conversations. Kids, you would be amazed how well that works. If you are friendly and respectful, that is.