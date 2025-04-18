Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastWhy is 'femdom' or domination by women sex and porn so popular?Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -48:08-48:08Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Why is 'femdom' or domination by women sex and porn so popular?This is part of the Blue Studio series on the Planet Waves Substack. This presentation offers some insight on how to clean up matters related to sexual consent; a study in clear yes and clear no. Eric Francis CoppolinoApr 18, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe future Dame Christabel Pankhurst and her mother, Emmeline.Top quality everything.SubscribePlain Facts About a Great Evil by Christabel Pankhurst (tap the image below to be taken to the Archive.org PDF of this book from 1913).And..the Supreme Sisters.Onlyfans stars The Supreme Sisters, who specialize in getting men to pay them for the fantasy of being denied sex, being degraded and humiliated, and taken advantage of.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastExploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric Francis CoppolinoRecent EpisodesUranus: The Least Taurus Thing EverApr 17 • Eric Francis Coppolino[PW Substack] Venus, Mars and the U.S. Pluto Return + Apr. 17 weekly readingsApr 17 • Eric Francis CoppolinoThat heavy feeling in the airApr 15 • Eric Francis CoppolinoToday is the 30th anniversary of the Planet Waves horoscopeApr 13 • Eric Francis CoppolinoStarcast Special Focus: Family Hunger Game Update - Subscriber OnlyApr 10 • Eric Francis Coppolino[PW Substack] Venus stations direct: weekly horoscope and StarcastApr 10 • Eric Francis CoppolinoEarly 2025 Mercury retrograde echoes early 2020 Mercury retrogradeApr 6 • Eric Francis Coppolino
Share this post