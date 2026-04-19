Since Henry Bartkowski’s wife Martha purchased one of my readings, Henry has added an altar to Srimati Radharani in his basement workshop. Fake photo by Eric Francis.

It’s a little like this…

Dear Fellow Planet Waver:

Every time I’m cuddled up under the covers watching an endless stream of TikToks at 3 am after swilling down six ready-to-drink ice-cold bottled Starbucks Frappuccinos, then smoking some weed to calm down which didn’t exactly work, I see many complaints about men.

I think the algorithm is stalking me. And everyone. These little videos get millions of views. I learn a lot from them.

For example, men don’t do enough housework, or they’re always down in the basement reinventing the power grid and don’t want to hear about how my day went.

And the big one: men are not mystical enough. They don’t understand me.

They’re not into spirituality or tarot cards.

A Course in Marigolds?

What’s wrong with them?

They haven’t read all the books in the Women who Run With Women Who Think They Run With Wolves series. They believe there’s something called “A Course in Marigolds.” They’ve never even heard of Shirley MacLaine. They think the Sacred Feminine is a strip bar in New Jersey. (In fact, it’s in Fort Lee.)

The Sacred Feminine in Fort Lee, NJ. Fake photo by Eric Francis.

I’ve heard many of my women clients say, “I wish my husband had an incense-proffered altar to Srimati Radharani instead of that stupid work bench!” Or, “My boyfriend never wants to go to the Omega Institute with me and take the five-day ‘How To Be a Better Person’ intensive for our special vacation.”

And my clients always add, “I tell him Omega has the best vegan-macrobiotic cafeteria on the East Coast,” and that John of God paid for the new sewage treatment facility, but it doesn’t matter. All they want is a rib eye medium rare and a microbrew!

I know, I know.

It is maddening. I don’t know how you can stand it. You have my deepest empathy.

I get it — you cannot “Netflix and chill” to Man on Fire, BEEF, or endless reruns of MacGyver on Hulu. And face it, he’ll never want you to watch Age of Attraction, in case you might get any bright ideas.

Ever since Jeanne Franklin got a reading from me, her husband has been studying tarot cards and keeping a journal. Fake photo by Eric Francs.

But It Gets Even Worse — Much Worse, In Fact, Far Worse

Lots of women say they’re doing all the emotional labor — and should get paid as therapists. It’s not just that men need to take out the trash more than once a year.

One of my clients heard her husband say to a friend, “As long as I sweep the kitchen every month or two, nobody can say I don’t do it at all.”

It’s not merely that men fail to recognize what all women know: that “taking out the trash” is a powerful symbol for facing one’s Jungian shadow material, which you learned from 10 years of reading (the former Dr.) Liz Greene’s free horoscope service. And only you know why you feel the need to clean the kitchen sink every half hour.

All women want men to be more emotionally available. The power grid doesn’t care if he’s able to cry or has unresolved mommy issues. Face it, transistors always let a man sublimate his true feelings into the heat of a soldering iron. Some younger men dump their emotions into the subsystem of a relational database and then modifying the A-record so no teenaged North Korean hacker could ever find them, even using the TOR browser. (Stay away!)

Walking the dog has never been so much fun. Fake photo by Eric Francis.

You Do Not Want to Be This Woman

But admit it, sometimes you feel like her. You may even gradually be becoming her. This may even be an actual photo of you. It’s how your life has been ever since you gave your trusty old iMac to your niece, thinking it would simplify things because computers are bad.

Now you need five different devices you don’t understand, you can’t print anything, and the worst part is, even your dog cannot concentrate — and you know why: you know what he’s thinking.

I have the perfect solution for you.

You want an astrologer who can cover the Supreme Court — and bake cornbread from scratch. This non-A.I. photo and the cornbread created in my kitchen.

Big Disclaimer — Please Read

While I cannot assure you that my readings will solve all of these problems, you will gain insights and self-understanding. You will get contact with a man who understands you. You will have at least one hour of relief from the insanity and inanity of the world. You will not wish you had a different life. You will go out and work in the garden even though it might rain. Your cat will be more affectionate.

You want to be seen. You want to be understood.

You want a man in your life who shows up on a regular basis, ready to listen and to help. You want an astrologer who is sensitive, spiritual and compassionate — and who is also able to interview top astrophysicists, molecular biologists and do battle with the forces of evil even as they encroach on our burning civilization.

Who can still shuffle his tarot deck and do a reading. And who can bake cornbread.

Well, I’ve got it all. Astrology will help with emotional labor and is a tap into the wisdom of your unconscious. I can give you a new take on family dynamics. I’ll also help you understand what all those weird little symbols mean. And my readings come in a formats that cost less than your average lunch, or more than a propane delivery.

Astrology is art, not psychology.

For Example…

Extended prepared readings in all formats (written, audio, video). Learn how to navigate all of the wild astrology we’re living through. I mean it. When the astrology is moving this fast, you need astrological guidance. Personal consulting that can handle any issue, situation or potential, no matter how weird or seemingly impossible, including medical case assistance, legal scenarios, tangled family dramas or anything you would never say to a therapist… The best horoscopes anywhere, with the most trustworthy astrology news service in existence. In fact, the only one. (Or subscribe via this Substak.) And by donation, introducing live tarot card readings, sometimes same day. Write to me if you’re interested. Or just send money.

Give me a call if you’re sick of email and the internet — (845) 481-5616, whenever, any time before 10 pm Eastern Time. If I don’t answer, call again in an hour.

Bye for now…

With love,

Your astrologer (or career coach or card reader),

Accept no substitutes…look for the mark of distinction —

PS — Never trust a man without a hobby. I mean it.

And previously —

Eric Francis saving students from toxic dorms. Photo by Dani Voirin.

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