Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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Rachel McCabe's avatar
Rachel McCabe
5h

Hahahaha! What!? Emotional labor? What is that, exactly?

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1 reply by Eric Francis Coppolino
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Bob Denk
8h

Garcia is 4442 and directly opposes your natal Uranus.

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1 reply by Eric Francis Coppolino
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