In order to make my readings and personal consulting more easily available, we have created a new web space called Astrology Boutique.

The site is fully functioning though still in beta mode, but you’re invited to take a look around. Note that this website is a retail showcase; sales are still processed through the original Planet Waves website and your readings will end up in your customer account (also called My Account).

The idea of the Boutique is to give you a place to look around at your options.

My Approach to Astrology

While I have your attention, this is a good moment to express my purpose for doing astrology readings, and the theory behind my work. Astrology provides a bridge between what we call “the unconscious” and “the conscious.” It is therefore a tool for awakening and self-understanding.

My horoscope columns and podcasts serve as a way to keep you up-to-date with fresh ideas you will not see anywhere else. They are like spiritual news reports tailored to the strange times we are in.

We are all currently living in an extremely stressed mental environment, and this has created a kind of dense fog over awareness. Patience is thin, time is short, and all the usual escape routes and paths of avoidance are failing. The only real option for feeling better is to turn your awareness back toward yourself.

Astrology can gently help you make necessary changes. What you learn can validate the path that you are on. Often it will do both. I call this “finding the present.” My role is to give a voice to your astrology, and my intent is to help you be more comfortable within your skin, your mind and your feelings.

Personal Growth and Self-Awareness

No matter what you are facing, my work is designed to facilitate your personal growth and self-awareness when few other things can do so. Most things you see are designed to be addictive. My work, to the contrary, calls forth your involvement in a way that is wholly voluntary.

Think of astrology as your personal map into your own awareness. As the reader/astrologer, I am your guide to your inward unknown. What you rely on are my experience, objectivity and gentleness. The chart may look complicated; my readings are gentle.

Astrology (the way I present it) is a place of refuge — where you may safely sit with your own awareness, without judgments, without making predictions, and without drawing conclusions.

In our time, we are gradually being driven insane by digital conditions. The symptoms are time loss, persistent negativity and incomprehensible stress. I understand this problem and know how to work with it. My astrology is a soothing balm to digital conditions.

Astrology Readings are By Sign

My astrology readings are organized “by sign.” That means by Sun, Moon or rising sign. To provide the same basic teaching in 12 distinct varieties is quite unusual (unheard of, in self-help), and offers a high degree of nearly-personal customization.

There are three types of prepared readings: annual (for a given year, currently Somewhere In Between), birthday (for month of your birth, called Astrology Studio) and seasonal (such as the midyear reading, Trust Yourself).

My readings are affordable and any will help you slow down a little, consider your existence, and feel better about yourself.

Personal Consulting is Available

In addition to my affordable, immediate-access prepared readings (described above), I also do personal consulting that can be long- or short-term. Your chart represents your “original instructions.” I serve as the translator.

My specialty in the current era are later-life career changes, and coaching creative arts careers generally.

Due to my extensive experience both as an astrologer and decades as a journalist reporting on both institutions and human situations, I can handle any topic in a factually-grounded way — particularly the ones that other astrologers avoid, or lack the experience to help with. (This includes readings related to legal matters, real estate transactions, filing corporate paperwork, and complex family situations.)

Astrology Boutique has a page for my personal readings. This time of year, I am usually available to work within a week or two of your initial inquiry. If you don’t hear back right away, get my attention again. Scope of work is determined in a phone call.

I also offer consulting and counseling that does not depend on astrology, instead based on my work with A Course in Miracles, Hakomi process, and Holistic Therapy. To inquire, please write to me at my private email address.

Please have a look around the Astrology Boutique to see what your options are, and reply to this email (or use the one linked above) if you have any questions.

