Bob Weir, Greek Theater, Berkeley, September 12, 1981. Photo by Clayton Call.

I know a good few of my readers are at least part-time Deadheads, and a few of you are all-in. I’m saddened to report that Bob Weir has left us.

He was a founding member of the band. He met Jerry Garcia at age 16 and took guitar lessons from him. Weir was said to be the Dead’s rhythm guitarist, but musically, it’s slightly more complicated than that.

He helped define the band’s sound and, as I understand it, played guitar parts piped into Garcia’s in-ear monitors designed to push Jerry to play more interesting leads. A master of inversions, he could probably rattle off 10 ways to play every chord up and down the guitar neck.

With lyricist John Perry Barlow (Oct. 3, 1947 – Feb. 7, 2018), he wrote some of the band’s best-known songs. Barlow and Weir are among many artists who form the basis of my “Libra Rock Star” theory of astrology and music.

I'll have a proper tribute to Bob's life and work on this coming Friday's Planet Waves FM, but I wanted to share this most excellent (and last-ever) "Weather Report Suite" with you, from Winterland, Oct. 18, 1974.

Bobby was and is now forever one of the Grateful Dead.

