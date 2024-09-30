Police blotter from somewhere, 1942.

Good Morning from New York,

While you’re getting into the working week, I have a diversion for you: Crime by Sign.

This is an idea that I think you may be better at than me: an astrological police blotter satire. That is to say, what signs would commit what crimes? This is a brainstorming project, so you can go a gloves-off.

We can all agree not to be offended by Sagittarius stowing away on a cruise, Gemini committing plagiarism, or Cancer squatting in a luxury home in the nice part of town. In case anyone goes way over the top, I will make refinements for the final draft.

To get you going, here is a spoof on Pluto through the signs from a few years back (2012). Thank you for your contributions.

Your faithful astrologer,