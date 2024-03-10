Note to Core, Backstage and Galaxy members of Planet Waves — this is the Substack edition. You may log in and find your materials in the My Account area of Planet Waves. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc Dear Friend and Reader: It seems like everyone is waiting to see how this is all going to turn out.

We are running a birthday sale on my most recent readings. This letter has

. This has

. I hope this puts them closer to reach for those who are short on money.