Inauguration charts for 2017, 2021
We've been studying charts for the candidates, the election and the inauguration. I'm interested in what you see in the inaugurals for 2017 and 2021
Good afternoon from NY
I’m here to toss a question to my readers, who often catch things I miss: what do you see in these charts that describes the scale of what we experienced in 2020 and 2021? It’s easy to see things that stand for things; but the question is how far-reaching they were, and how involved the United States was.
Election coverage will continue with a special STARCAST on Monday, and then a live edition of Planet Waves TV on Tuesday starting at 8 pm EST. I will announce the event (with the Zoom link) Tuesday afternoon using our various lists; the broadcast will also be simulcast on our YouTube and Facebook feeds. Please look for that announcement.
Inauguration Charts Below
Here are the inauguration charts for 2017 and 2021 without a lot of minor planets drawn in — pretty much your basic chart. This is an open thread — I’m interested in what you see in these charts. We may be in a situation where the outcome needs to be taken as an astrology lesson.
Here is a page with all of my past 2024 election coverage in one place.
I don't know if you already covered the Inauguration 2025 chart. But obviously the inauguration Sun is always 0 Aquarius and this is the first time Pluto is there too. I just finished "Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee" and I'm remembering how the Native chiefs referred to the President as "Great Father" (Sun=Father)
When I think of 2021 and 2022 I think Saturn square Uranus. Now that's becoming a sextile, whatever that means, but I noticed that Saturn and Uranus now both 'rule' the Sun and Pluto here (instead of just Saturn). Saturn square Uranus is what really marked the years of the early Biden administration in my memory. I did zero political analysis, I just am noticing that this aspect is resolving into something more cooperative or at least combined for Saturn and Uranus.
Since Venus is the ruler of the 2021 chart, you might explore what asteroids are sitting inconjunct both veins and Neptune. I don’t have Solar Fire, so I can’t do that.