Preparations prior a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Photo by Patrick Semansky | Reuters

Good afternoon from NY

I’m here to toss a question to my readers, who often catch things I miss: what do you see in these charts that describes the scale of what we experienced in 2020 and 2021? It’s easy to see things that stand for things; but the question is how far-reaching they were, and how involved the United States was.

Election coverage will continue with a special STARCAST on Monday, and then a live edition of Planet Waves TV on Tuesday starting at 8 pm EST. I will announce the event (with the Zoom link) Tuesday afternoon using our various lists; the broadcast will also be simulcast on our YouTube and Facebook feeds. Please look for that announcement.

Inauguration Charts Below

Here are the inauguration charts for 2017 and 2021 without a lot of minor planets drawn in — pretty much your basic chart. This is an open thread — I’m interested in what you see in these charts. We may be in a situation where the outcome needs to be taken as an astrology lesson.

