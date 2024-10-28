Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Election Day Astrology
'Election Day' is mostly negated by early voting. But astrology is symbolic. This is a reading of one of the classic traditional election charts — for Dixville Notch, N.H, honorary "first in nation."
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 28, 2024
Transcript

I’ve updated the photo with the original by Alan Diaz.

Photo by Alan Diax / AP

Resources:

Minor Planet Listing for 11/5

Altjira and the Dreamtime

Election 2020 Coverage

Election 2012 Coverage

did I forget something?

