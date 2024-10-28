Share this postElection Day Astrologyplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastElection Day Astrology13Share this postElection Day Astrologyplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1941×0:00-53:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Election Day Astrology'Election Day' is mostly negated by early voting. But astrology is symbolic. This is a reading of one of the classic traditional election charts — for Dixville Notch, N.H, honorary "first in nation."Eric Francis CoppolinoOct 28, 202413Share this postElection Day Astrologyplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther194ShareTranscriptI’ve updated the photo with the original by Alan Diaz.Photo by Alan Diax / APResources:Minor Planet Listing for 11/5Altjira and the DreamtimeElection 2020 CoverageElection 2012 Coveragedid I forget something?News for present and future customers of The Awakening, your 2025 readingsEric Francis Coppolino·Oct 14Dear Friend and Reader:Read full storyNatal chart of Kamala Devi HarrisEric Francis Coppolino·Oct 14Read full storySTARCAST :: What does astrology tell us about The Donald? You heard it here.Eric Francis Coppolino·Oct 23This is actually STARCAST from Planet Waves, not Planet Waves FM from Pacifica, but I’m not going to edit that. Close enough — efcRead full storyElection Coverage, part 1: Chart for the Presidential InaugurationEric Francis Coppolino·Sep 16Good Evening from New York:Read full storyDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionElection Day Astrologyplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastExploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric Francis CoppolinoRecent Episodes[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for November 2024Oct 24 • Eric Francis CoppolinoSTARCAST :: What does astrology tell us about The Donald? You heard it here.Oct 23 • Eric Francis Coppolino[PW Substack] Planet Waves horoscope for Oct. 17, 2024 by Eric FrancisOct 17 • Eric Francis CoppolinoNatal chart of Kamala Devi HarrisOct 14 • Eric Francis CoppolinoReading of the charts for Helene and MiltonOct 11 • Eric Francis Coppolino[PW Substack] Planet Waves horoscope for Oct. 10, 2024 by Eric FrancisOct 10 • Eric Francis CoppolinoOf the Perfect Storm: Were the Hurricanes Geoengineered? Oct 10 • Eric Francis Coppolino
