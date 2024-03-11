Tap the graphic; long download.

Good Monday Morning,

Last night’s mailing included a link to something I want to highlight — my 2011 book Light Bridge: The 25-Year Span. The “span” is the distance in time from the Harmonic Convergence on Aug. 16-17, 1987, through the “end of the Mayan calendar” in 2012. These articles are my attempt to describe — in the moment — the portents of the changes that we are all experiencing today.

It starts at Miracle Manor in Piscataway, New Jersey — the residential community I lived in where we were working with A Course in Miracles. I have a lot more to say about what I learned there, though much filters through my horoscope and articles.

It was a kind of conference center where many contemporary teachers passed through, at the peak of the New Age phenomenon, and where many interesting teachers lived.

You will at least get a taste of what we experienced, in a place where nearly everyone could see what was approaching.

One thing to remember is that ACIM is not about these kinds of social movements, however. It’s about one thing only, which is cultivating your relationship to your inner teacher.

Many Classic Planet Waves Essays

The articles in Light Bridge include many early classic Planet Waves essays from the beginning — when I was finding my voice as an astrology writer, investigating matters somewhat more personal and also abstract than fraud lawsuits and mass poisoning incidents.

Many of you who have followed Planet Waves since before the word “blog” existed will find this an interesting experience — one evocative of a world we seem to have left behind.

In creating Planet Waves, I was being called to explore a wider range of topics than could fit in a conventional news-feature model. However, I never set down the discipline and rapid response of a professional investigative team. The result is a satisfying form of literary nonfiction.

For those into the 25-year-span, I suggest you start with the e-Book above. The articles from 2012 that would go into a new edition are linked below, from a very old Planet Waves website.

2012 Chart Contained a Warning About Intimate Relationships

One interesting thing in hindsight is that my final read on 2012 was a warning about what was going to happen to heterosexual relationships, and intimate relationships generally. It was clear that intimacy itself would be in the crosshairs of whatever was coming.

At the time, I wrote:

So to me, Sun + Juno on the Aries Point on this momentous day suggests that we really do need to get right with ourselves before we can be right with anyone else. That, or we need to go into our relationships honestly admitting that we're also working out an inner relationship, and leave the bond with the other flexible enough to accommodate some self-discovery.

Good to be with you,

Late 2012 Planet Waves Articles Related to the Mayan Calendar



Friday 21 December 2012

Planet Waves :: We're About to Go Off the Map



Friday 14 December 2012

Planet Waves :: The Mayans, Juno and the Abyss



Friday 07 December 2012

Planet Waves :: Onward, Inward, and the Unseen Guide



Friday 30 November 2012

Planet Waves :: Deeper than Confetti: An Introspective Year



Friday 23 November 2012

Planet Waves :: Something About Juno



Friday 16 November 2012

Planet Waves :: The Affairs of Captain America



Friday 09 November 2012

Planet Waves :: Let's Not Do That Again



Friday 02 November 2012

Planet Waves :: Storm Warnings