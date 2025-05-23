Looking for best-designed astrology websites
I’m seeking your suggestions of the best-looking astrology websites.
I know there are not many; oddly, visual design is not really a specialty in our rather visual field of work.
We’re working on a new design for Planet Waves and I’m interested in knowing what a kind of “standard” is, if such a thing exists. What are the basic conventions people are expecting and who does them stylishly?
Personally, I really liked the look of your basic industry newsletter (shown above) but here in the digital dream, we have a lot more potential. Responses can go in the comments or you can reply to this email.
Many thanks,
https://nightlightastrology.com/
Adam's design for his website, his YouTube, his school, all top notch.
Www.mysticmedusa.com
Australian. Clean and easy to navigate. Interesting visuals.