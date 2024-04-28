Photo by Eric Francis

Note, this has not been proofread.

Dear Friend and Reader:

I’m guessing that I mentioned today’s Mars-Neptune conjunction in the most recent video. Because Thursday’s horoscope was the monthly, I didn’t specifically interpret it for the signs. But I can offer a few words; you may be feeling it.

Mars-Neptune contacts can come with strange feelings and experiences. There are important times to ease back on the thrust, coast and focus inwardly. Neptune represents the invisible, however that manifests. It’s not an easy psychic property for many people to address, as it’s given to fantasy, denial and indulgence.

It’s less easily experienced as something sublime, and motivating of creative expression — that’s just how we’re raised, and a reflection of society.