[Planet Waves on Substack] Planet Waves Monthly for May 2024 by Eric Francis

Note to Readers — You are reading this on the Substack content system email edition. If you’re a Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, look for this horoscope in your My Account feed. That is Subscriber Central. Look no further; everything is there. — efc

By Eric Francis Coppolino

Your May readings take several factors into account. I consider Mercury stationing direct (today, Thursday) how the dust is settling after the 4/8 eclipse and the 2/20 Jupiter conjunct Uranus event. I am reading the Sun and Venus in Taurus, and in some signs commenting on Mars entering Aries. Also, for some signs I take into account Sedna entering Gemini, followed by Jupiter entering Gemini. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis

ARIES

As part of music study, you learn something, then you learn it again, then a few years later, you might learn it a third time. This is all mingled in with practice, trial and error, forgetting and remembering. With Mercury now moving direct through your sign, covering the places where it was recently retrograde, you’re in the company of musicians, for whom learning is a process of repetition, review and the gradual embodiment of your truth. Much of what you’re working through is not about external situations. You’ve reached a point where you can admit the undeniable necessity of knowing, understanding and accepting yourself. It’s not enough to merely look good, and even feeling good has its limits as a growth tool. Grist for the mill of self-actualization usually surfaces in times of crisis, distress and insecurity — so embrace these things if you have them. While much of May offers opportunities to re-evaluate and reconsider what you’ve experienced the past two months, events surrounding the April 8 total solar eclipse will stand as a permanent feature of your psychic landscape around which you can develop a sense of perspective. Those developments represented a point of departure, a before-and-after moment, or a crease through the center of your existence. Treat yourself gently, and remember that understanding will come in different ways at different times.

Click or Tap. Now Ready!

TAURUS

Benefits of the extraordinary astrology of the past month are starting to arrive, timed beautifully with Venus arriving in your birth sign. Yet receiving them is calling on you to do something that’s usually challenging for you, which is to be a different person every day. I know it seems trite; we’ve all heard it from members of the Program and seen it on little plaques in souvenir shops: live one day at a time. This translates to several different skills, one of which is hanging loose. Going with the flow and scaling back your expectations are helpful approaches, though they tend to make you nervous. You might discover that’s about a form of make-believe control that only seemed to work for you in the past, but is wholly unsuited for your current ‘expect the unexpected’ moment. Life has been trying to get your attention this way for a while, and in hindsight you may discover that any time something went well, it was outside of your seeming control or influence. The one thing you can do as a conscious act is allow yourself to relax a little. You can take risks in the form of experimenting with things where the outcome is uncertain. You can accept that people will see you how they see you no matter how much work you put into your appearance. Control is not the problem; that’s like steering a car in traffic, maintaining the right speed and watching the road. The illusion of control is the problem you’re grappling with.