Good evening,

Cindy and I have been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case quietly in the background; I have not commented yet. It seems that the authorities have nothing and have bungled the investigation and it would appear that different agencies are in conflict.

We’ve been tracking many sources (official, unofficial and behind the scenes) and, nada. Nothing makes sense; it seems no two facts connect. Tonight, I looked at the timeline and have selected what I think are the two potentially most relevant charts.

One is the time last seen when she was dropped off at home by an unnamed relative; the other is the time when she was physically discovered to be missing.

Both are the standard kind of chart you look at in a missing person case: the last time the person was seen, and the moment they’re discovered missing. A diversity of intermediate charts exist, such as doorbell tampered with with and pacemaker disconnected.

However, I lean toward charts that are definitive in their meaning and that represent points of no return. They are very different charts, though both are ahead of the Full Moon. Some of you are familiar with the method for reading this type of crime scene chart using basic horary methods.

I have left in the minor planets; the classical planets take precedence over the modern and minor planets.

Though I have my ideas, I want to keep mum and see what comes out of the informed and astrologically literate Planet Waves readership.

We may begin by defining the question. Please, have at it.

Faithfully,