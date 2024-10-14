Dear Friend and Reader:

Two weeks ago today, newly home from Buffalo, I set out as planned to begin writing The Awakening, your 2025 readings. This started as an outline for the 12 signs; somehow it morphed into an eBook looking at 2025 and 2026.

The Awa is included with all purchases of The Awakening and is intended as a supplement to your readings.

This book will help you get a grip on where you stand in the wild swirling reality we call life in the 21st century. I don’t minimize the insanity or harp on it; I do my best to look into it, and through it, out the other side.

The Awa is published as a PDF, so you can print it and take possession of the ideas in your own way — with a pen, pencil or spray paint. Then when the readings come out at the end of the year, you will have a head start on understanding the astrology.

We will be pushing this into customer accounts within 24 hours (probably tonight). I’ll let you know when I publish an upgrade of the text, which will happen a few times. It will take a few more proofreads to iron out little issues, but (remembering that I’m not the world’s best typist) it seems in pretty good shape. I want to give it one last read-through.

In Two Movements: Then, and Now

First, The AWA gets us up to the present, summing up the natural history known as astrology in signs where there have been major events recently. There is some juicy backstory in here, I think narratives that any PW reader will love. These essays happen in the signs where generational history was made.

Then, I go forward into the 2025-2026 astrological epoch (it’s one continuous thing) and elaborate on what’s coming and how I feel about it. We have some utterly extraordinary astrology in the works, and if you’re paying attention you can feel the first contractions of the inevitable birth of awareness.

I cover everything I trust you’re wondering about: the twin conjunctions in Aries, the Family Hunger Games in Capricorn, Saturn and Neptune in Aries, Pluto in Aquarius, Uranus moving from Taurus to Gemini, and other key transits.

Organized for the Modern Reader

This book is organized for the modern reader, who is likely to want to read in satisfying little bursts of ideas. It’s composed of short essays that will take you through much familiar territory, and point out some things you may have missed. It will be just as much fun to open up randomly as it will be to read in order.

Many Minor Planet Delineations

Along the way, I provide new delineations of minor planets I often reference: Eris, Sedna, Chiron, Quaoar, Ixion, Pholus, Salacia and others. If there is one you want to read about, get my attention and I’ll add it, or include it in the sign readings. I also delineate the modern planets Uranus, Neptune and Pluto in new ways.

Lots of Social History + McLuhan Media History

I look closely at the the 1940s, the early 1970s, and the early 1990s — the three pivotal times essential to understanding our moment. (More eras will be in the final readings, including the ‘50s, the ‘80s and the early 21st century).

For fans of my work with the McLuhan material (the grandfather of studying media environments), there are some gems, particularly the astrology of radio and digital technology. I finished the book overnight with a surprise dive into the history of the computer, which I now understand was largely a creature of Uranus in Gemini (1941-1949) — and that’s about to happen again.

The Awa is inlcuded with The Awakening. Pre-order is still available at the lowest price. This reading is included with the Galaxy Pass.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

with love,

*Awa is an idiomatic term from the Geisha world in Japan. It represents all that makes a woman truly a woman. It’s also short for “awakening.”