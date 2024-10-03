Playback speed
Video introduction to The Awakening, your 2025 annual reading from Planet Waves

This is a short video introduction to The Awakening, your 2025 readings from Planet Waves.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 03, 2024
Good evening from New York, and thanks for watching this video introduction to 2025 and 2026 astrology. Please place questions in the comments. More information is available by tapping or clicking the image below. And here is a detailed introduction.

I’m currently working on a long essay/short ebook that will be ready in a week or so, introducing 2025 astrology and providing much information about the lead-ups to what is about to happen. That will be included with every purchase of The Awakening.

Question — is there anyone in the Hudson Valley near Kingston who has a home or AirBB where I can record videos that have this nice calm open-air look? If you can help with this I would be most grateful. Please drop me a note at efc@planetwaves.net. Thank you…

Tap the image for a detailed description or click here.

Eric Francis Coppolino
