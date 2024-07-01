Precessed chart for the 248th solar return of the United States.

This is an invitation to an open discussion about the U.S. Pluto return. You may find an article by me about it here, and there are many others. The United States history section of Planet Waves is here.

While transiting Pluto was conjunct the U.S. natal Pluto in Capricorn a few years ago, with a cycle this long it’s best to factor in precessional movement (that is, a time shift necessitated by the Earth’s wobble).

This week is the 248th anniversary of the Declaration, and Pluto has a 248 year orbit. You may notice the position of Pluto in the solar return (birthday) chart is 1 degree Aquarius and 13 minutes — right where Pluto has been hanging around.

I’m interested in the thoughts of everyone from astrology fans to devoted readers to students to established astrologers. What do these charts tell you? When you look around at the world, what do you see? When you look at your news feed, how does that align with either of these?

Note that the “precessed birthday” of the United States is July 8. That means the whole zodiac has moved about four degrees against the sidereal horoscope since July 4, 1776. It’s complicated to explain, but maybe you know what I’m on about.

The Aries Point is four degrees closer to the contellation Aquarius than it was in 1776— but still pretty deep into Pisceus and still far away from the first star in Aquarius.

If we are in (or approaching) the Aquarian Age, it’s due to it being induced prematurely by exposure to electricity.

