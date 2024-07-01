Open discussion: U.S. Sibly chart
Thursday is the 248th anniversary of the presumed signing of the Declaration of Independence. The U.S. Pluto return officially begins now.
Good morning,
This is an invitation to an open discussion about the U.S. Pluto return. You may find an article by me about it here, and there are many others. The United States history section of Planet Waves is here.
While transiting Pluto was conjunct the U.S. natal Pluto in Capricorn a few years ago, with a cycle this long it’s best to factor in precessional movement (that is, a time shift necessitated by the Earth’s wobble).
This week is the 248th anniversary of the Declaration, and Pluto has a 248 year orbit. You may notice the position of Pluto in the solar return (birthday) chart is 1 degree Aquarius and 13 minutes — right where Pluto has been hanging around.
I’m interested in the thoughts of everyone from astrology fans to devoted readers to students to established astrologers. What do these charts tell you? When you look around at the world, what do you see? When you look at your news feed, how does that align with either of these?
Note that the “precessed birthday” of the United States is July 8. That means the whole zodiac has moved about four degrees against the sidereal horoscope since July 4, 1776. It’s complicated to explain, but maybe you know what I’m on about.
The Aries Point is four degrees closer to the contellation Aquarius than it was in 1776— but still pretty deep into Pisceus and still far away from the first star in Aquarius.
If we are in (or approaching) the Aquarian Age, it’s due to it being induced prematurely by exposure to electricity.
Thank you for your thoughts…
— efc
A few observations on the solar return chart — with chart ruler (Sun) and Venus in the 12th house, there’s a lot in collective shadow…. Denial of the state of the economy, as well as denial of the ongoing trauma we’re all dealing with. In the first house (Leo the showman) with Mercury and the Moon, there’s a trend of putting on performances of how happy we all are (especially on social media/12th house Jupiter)… though the suicide and mental health stats sadly tell a different story.
Chiron on the MC is representative of how we look on the world stage... vulnerabilities exposed.
The MC has flipped from the natal chart, from Libra to Aries. Perhaps how America is seen by the world has shifted from being interested in harmony and fairness, to being concerned more with self preservation. Now Black Moon Lilith sits exactly on the natal MC… speaking perhaps of shadows being exposed? Or some sort of rebellion on the horizon?
Just some initial thoughts… Thanks for holding space for such a discussion.
A question though: precessing the SR chart pretty much implies that the chart's relationship to the stars is primary to its relationship to the Sun. Do you think so?