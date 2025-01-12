Open thread: what do you see in the California fires chart?
We've all been doing this a while...what do you see in the chart? I'll have my first report on Monday's Planet Waves FM
To the left below is the chart with my usual compliment of planets. To the right isolates the late-degree planets in aspect to the Moon. Thank you for your comments.
Haven’t you warned us not to trust a chart with Neptune so prominent? Like right there on the rising sign? Seems I remember that from somewhere…
The sign of Aries (cardinal Fire) is intercepted in the first house, with Chiron, Eris and the Moon, all in Aries, all as if locked in there. Mars in Cancer in the 5th, (cardinal water), in square aspect to the group from house 5, maybe applying pressure to that group in Aries and ignited them. It's a square between 2 houses ruled by fire signs, and cardinal signs where the planets are here, initiate things. Neptune so prominent, you've spoken about the scrim or haze (smokescreens) that can happen with Neptune. Look forward to your report tomorrow!