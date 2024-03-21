Photo by Eric Francis.

This column is my best effort at synthesizing the multiple astonishing events of April 2024 into one set of interpretations. These aspects — the Chiron total solar eclipse, Jupiter conjunct Uranus, and Sedna entering Gemini — are covered in detail in Eye of the Centaur (as video readings) and in Somewhere In Between as written and video readings.

I covered the equinox in a video earlier this week, open to all; I’ll be covering next week’s lunar eclipse in Libra in a special PWTV on Sunday night, and on Friday night’s Planet Waves FM. — efc

ARIES

It’s not merely that this will be one of the most unusual months of your life so far. Rather, you are entering a phase of existence – lasting years – that will stand apart from anything you’ve experienced before. Yet despite the extraordinary astrology, the message of your charts is about doing the work of self-actualization. This concept is all but omitted from the world, except for my going on about it. If you are in any way struggling, the question is: are you being real with yourself? Related questions include: are you being true to your healing process? Do you compromise your values because you’re in a relationship with another person? The simplest way to describe self-actualization is to recognize that your relationship to yourself is your one and only priority in this world. The condition of other relationships are expressions of your commitment to your own being. It may seem like something else is true — and I would say that all of that “something else” is a distraction from your core mission. This is not about being narcissistic or egocentric. Those things deny the existence of others, and the various roles that you serve for people and that they serve for you. Yet you must have a point of orientation from which you can define “self” and “other.” If you find this difficult, take solace that many are in your situation. Very few take action, which means to actualize, which means making decisions based on honest perception. And that is the theme of the moment.