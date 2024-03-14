Weekly horoscope + PWTV on Libra lunar eclipse and intro to Princess Catherine's astrology

Note to Readers — This is the Substack edition of Planet Waves. If you’re a Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, your horoscope, essay and video are in your My Account area. That is the central access point for our in-house subscribers.

In the video above, I take my first look at the chart of Catherine, Princess of Wales (whose name is frequently misspoken as Kate Middleton). While I usually avoid celebrity horoscopes, Catherine is currently ‘missing’ and is a topic of speculation — and as heir to being Queen Consort, is someone I would consider a world leader (whether anyone likes it or not).

In this video, I discuss my initial work confirming her birth chart (which involved studying the charts for William, the royal wedding, Jan 17, and a diversity of related progressed horoscopes — secondary, tertiary, solar arc and minor). Her birth chart has a Rodden Rating of C or conflicting data. Hence, any legit astrologer must do some work to confirm the chart rather than taking anyone’s word for it. And that’s as far as I’ve got.

However, I will be following up on this story, as it’s likely to be trending for a while — and she has a VERY interesting chart as you will see. It’s a classic study in Chiron.

Thanks for your business, your trust, and your investment of time in reading my work and allowing my viewpoint some space in your mind.

ARIES

Don’t let the fog obscure your view, or your sense of right and wrong. The Sun’s meeting with Neptune in Pisces may seem confusing, though if you turn your attention inward that will clear up. Pay special attention to your dreams (the plot, the symbols and your feeling upon awakening) and you’ll be blessed with insights into the condition of your life right now, and the direction in which you’re headed. Remember what you learn, by which I mean take written notes. (Factors involved, such as Neptune and the Galactic Core, will make it nearly impossible to remember your insights without putting them into writing.) When the Sun enters your sign on March 19, your anxiety will seem to evaporate and you’ll have a clear sense of direction. Yet make sure that the warrior in you is in communication with the soothsayer currently whispering secrets in your ear.

Chart for the penumbral lunar eclipse in Libra of March 25