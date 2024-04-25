Note to Readers — This email is from Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Backstage and Galaxy subscribers will find the same article in your My Account area on the Planet Waves home website. That is Subscriber Central. Please click the headline above for a more beautiful presentation. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are past the two historic conjunctions of April, the total eclipse conjunct Chiron in Aries; and the alignment of Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. I’ve raised a ruckus about these events like no other, and today would like to return to events in the air signs.

Because the events of April were conjunctions, they represented the beginnings of cycles, which will extend far into the future. There’s nothing like a widely visible solar eclipse conjunct a high-potency planet to say hello, you’re in new territory.

Now we get to discover what that’s about. On Sunday, the distant planet Sedna (discovered 2003) enters Gemini after being in Taurus since 1966.

Of the 1960s, The Eagles famously wrote, “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.” Except for people who carry the astrology of that era in their natal charts, the sign-change of Sedna is an important defining placement of the ‘60s finally giving way to the future.

Bituminous States of America. Photo by Eric Francis.

A Planet of Environmental Awareness

When Mike Brown and company discovered an object designated 2003 VB12 early in the 21st century, they got in some trouble for bestowing it a name before the International Astronomical Union (IAU) had assigned it an official minor planet number.

(This is why Brown’s subsequent discoveries had provisional nicknames like Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, and famously, in the case of Eris, Xena, named for the warrior princess of television fame. Once the orbit of a new discovery is confirmed and a minor planet number is given, they are ready for naming by the discoverers.)

Note, these are all local planets orbiting our Sun in the region just beyond Pluto — not exoplanets of other stars. Sedna is unusual in that it has an 11,400 year orbit. It was last in Gemini at the end of the most recent ice age.

Brown, and his colleagues David Rabinowitz and Chad Trujillo, tend to name planets they find to call attention to issues of society (and they are very good at it). Sedna was named for an Inuit (Eskimo) goddess of creation, which points to the crisis at the ice caps, and global warming generally.

Over the past two decades, astrologers seem to have assigned it the role of environmental awareness.