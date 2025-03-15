The video will be available next week.

So how exactly is it that a little band of astrologers and bookworms figured out the fraud of the “covid test”? By which I mean down to the last scientific detail? If you ask Spencer Stevens, it’s because people who read books and study poetry (and write books) develop their critical thinking skills.

Thank you for your contribution toward the basic costs of creating Planet Waves FM, which is a separate project from Planet Waves Astrology. We are now tooling up for a deep dive into the A.I. issues, especially the effects on humanity rather than the technology angle. Thanks to the many people who are contributing to this effort.