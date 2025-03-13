[PW Substack] Chart for the National Emergency of March 13, 2020

Two versions of the same chart, highlighting different features. To the left is the Capricorn group square Eris. To the right is the pattern of Chiron, Pholus and the nodes.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today is the 5th anniversary of the national emergency declared by Pres. Trump on March 13, 2020. I have the astrology of that event for you.

Was there actually an emergency? It depends on who you ask. It depends on how you define the term ‘emergency’ — not merely as the vote of an advisory committee.

I know that most people don’t want to think about this. I seem to be the only presenter still discussing the matter for whom this is not the primary purpose of my entire project; i.e., Planet Waves is a general interest astrology and art website.

So you’re unlikely to be one of those ‘health freedom’ people obsessed with the issue, watching every video you can find. And neither am I! But the virus detection issue is back, as hundreds of millions of hens are tortured and killed for no reason (which consumers experience as egg prices — not a holocaust).

This is all based on an antique analytical device called the PCR or polymerase chain reaction. The PCR is a tragedy. It’s a weapon of war being used against civilians. It cannot diagnose anything. It’s not difficult to understand this but it is necessary to; using the PCR, any doctor can falsely claim that any living creature has ANY disease.

If you want to know what happened in China in January 2020, I wrote a book-quality article called Don’t Look Back.

Flashback: March 13, 2020

All the world had on March 13, 2020 were some reports out of China and some PCR positives in the United States. In other words, a tool that cannot test for a virus was used to claim that there was one; and the alleged detection of “viral specific nucleotides” (which were neither) was used to support the claim of systemic infection.

In order to tease out these issues and make supportable statements grounded both in the scientific method and in the specifications for the tools being used, you have to do some reading. You don’t need to do the pick and shovel work. That has been done competently. For example, this video will get you far — an interview with Dr. Mark Bailey, a science historian in New Zealand.

Long before I was in a position to verify the work of teams other than Planet Waves, I had a sense of the issues. I had mapped them out in a primary source chronology that accounts for the claim of every strain of the virus, every development related to the PCR and the various claimed SARS-CoV-2 test kits, and much else.

I covered most of this last week.

For those of you reluctant to look at a document with technical references, imagine what it took to make it. I came into this issue with some experience covering claimed viruses (HIV, HPV, HSV and others), though with no experience in molecular biology. So I had to learn, at least to the degree where I could question world-class experts.

Today I Have the Astrology For You

Today, what I have for you is an analysis of the chart for Trump declaring a national emergency. There are two charts above, which highlight specific aspect patterns that I describe in the video; and a version of the full chart is below.

As you will see, the first question I take up in the video is: could you tell from the chart whether the claimed emergency was real? The main clue is that this chart (Saturn conjunct Pluto) is a direct extension of the Sept. 11, 2001 chart (Saturn opposite Pluto).

For Background, Read ‘Don’t Look Back’

If you want the deep background on this chart, in 2022 I wrote a book-quality article called Don’t Look Back. This sizes up the claims of a disease outbreak in China and chronicles the development of the AI viral sequences known as MN908947 and 402123. It is a gripping story — you may be surprised.

I have many other resources, though the ones above, and the video, will get you started. I explain all of these charts in the half-hour presentation.

In 2020 through 2022, there were people angry at me because my coverage did not match up with what the legacy media were reporting (i.e., everyone from The New York Times to CNN et al). There is a good reason for that.

I did the story, and they did not. And then I provided my notes to the public.

If there is some interest, I will do an “ask me anything” zoom call to discuss this. Mention that in the comments if you’re interested.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,