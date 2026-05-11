Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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weirdoreido's avatar
weirdoreido
2d

Iran's Lego videos seem to encapsulate the medium is the message and the moment of AI. Since February 28(?), when you really helped me through the WTF moment of bombing Iran, I have been wondering how the line up that occurred then is changing and what that might bode. The Lego videos are wondrous to behold: AI, Legos, serious political commentary , yet easy to understand. Even though it's "new tech", AI, it's an old, old mindset ( Persian) that cleverly posts. Not so clever to post selfies of oneself as Jesus.

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1 reply by Eric Francis Coppolino
Bob Denk's avatar
Bob Denk
1d

I also wish to credit Eric where credit is due: thanks again for Inner Light Inner Peace. I was listening to Scorpio because my moon is there and you remind me about Albion. So now Albion is opposite my moon! Ain’t that the shits? You need to write a book on QB1.

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