My main astrology bookshelf…though I have about 10 of them.

Do you have any astrology questions? There must be something you’ve been wondering about.

If so, I’ll have a go at responding in video format. I would prefer technical or study questions, or follow-ups on issues and events that I’ve been discussing recently.

You may ask questions about your personal astrology if you can give me enough information to answer without casting your chart. (For now, I must pass on general “tell me about me” type questions.) However, if you can point to something specific (I have Mars in the 9th house), I may be able to shed light.

I will also post related resources if I have them. This is a new, experimental subscriber service of Planet Waves on Substack.

Thank you for supporting the astrology that you love.

PS — you may have not seen my Astrology Books series from YouTube. My channel is astrology focused (I’ll get banned if I talk about too much sciencey truthiness, so I keep that elsewhere). Here is a direct link to the channel.

My Odysee channel is mixed content and has some great sfuff as well.

Intro to Astrology Books

Eric with Andrew McLuhan on the Meaning of Meaning — and Astrology

Interview with media theorist Mark Stahlman on full digital conditions

And below is my interview with Alan Stern, principal invesgitator of the New Horozons mission to Pluto. One advantage of being scientifically trained is that people like this (by which I mean astrophysicists) will grant me an interview.