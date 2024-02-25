Substack-only astrology Q and A — type your questions here and I will answer in video format
Plus selections of recent videos related to what I teach and write about. Good morning from New York. It's a cold and clear late winter day.
Do you have any astrology questions? There must be something you’ve been wondering about.
If so, I’ll have a go at responding in video format. I would prefer technical or study questions, or follow-ups on issues and events that I’ve been discussing recently.
You may ask questions about your personal astrology if you can give me enough information to answer without casting your chart. (For now, I must pass on general “tell me about me” type questions.) However, if you can point to something specific (I have Mars in the 9th house), I may be able to shed light.
I will also post related resources if I have them. This is a new, experimental subscriber service of Planet Waves on Substack.
PS — you may have not seen my Astrology Books series from YouTube. My channel is astrology focused (I’ll get banned if I talk about too much sciencey truthiness, so I keep that elsewhere). Here is a direct link to the channel.
My Odysee channel is mixed content and has some great sfuff as well.
Hi Eric,
I would like to know if a Chiron Return can give a feeling of alienation in relation to a father? I haven’t been able to save him from the consequences of a self-destructive behavior, and now I’m in a moment of self-preservation in a new way…I have Natal Chiron (3rd house) in conjunction with Eris, both squaring my Cancer Sun (7th house) and my Capricorn Moon (1st house).
Also, Eris is now transiting the cusp of my 4th house in Aries, could this be the energy that is pushing me to retreat, to divorce from emotional systems I no longer want to participate inside my family?
My heartfelt thanks in advance 🙏
Hey Eric!
Can you tell me a big more about yods?
I’ve been told I have two yods in my chart, but the discoverer couldn’t really explain much other than imply that it’s significant.
Can’t upload my chart, but here are the details, if you can see anything. If not, that’s cool too. Just a better explanation of yods, if you would.
Thanx!!
Jeff
