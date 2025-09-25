This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you will find this article in your My Account feed. Tap the link, log in and it will be right there. Thanks for your business and your trust. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis

Dear Friend and Reader:

Most people want astrology to tell them when they’re going to get rich, when they’re going to get laid, and when they’re going to die. I’m sorry but I cannot help with any of those questions today; for an extra fee, catch me next week.

But today I can tell you something about the current conjunction of Chiron and Eris that it would seem has not broken the surface of mainstream or even alt astrology. I’m not surprised; this is not an easy event to read. It involves two slow-moving planets, small but meaningful, that are setting the tone of our time in history.

The conjunction takes place on Oct. 8, the second in a cluster of three (this is true of most outer-planet conjunctions). In this cluster, the first happened May 27 and the last one will be March 19, 2026. If you want to understand the crisis the planet is in, which is mostly a crisis of consciousness, this is the aspect to study.

Under the Chiron-Eris conjunction: Pres. Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai toast, Feb. 25, 1972, Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

An Era-Defining, Generational Event

An event like this defines an era; historically, I see evidence of this influence being in effect back at least five years and potentially back to 2018. With slow-moving outer planet events, we are talking about generational astrology that defines an era, and moreover, a time frame with events that define an era.

Something like this last happened in 1971-72 (in Aries, like today), when Chiron and Eris formed their most recent conjunction. This was really the astrology of what we think of as the late 1960s and early 1970s (the early ‘60s were described by the Uranus-Pluto-Chiron pattern from Virgo to Pisces).

Before that we have to go back to 1917-1918 (Chiron conjunct Eris in Pisces), and then to 1863-1864 (also in Pisces). If you know history, you know that these are the dates of all-consuming wars: the peak of Vietnam, U.S. involvement in World War I, and the U.S. War Between the States (or Civil War).

What’s different about now is that for the first time, the conjunction is happening consciously — that is, we know about it. All the previous ones were before either planet was discovered. Astrologers had no way to know about their existence, and with extremely rare exceptions more than a century ago, do not attempt to infer the presence of unknown planets.

The digital environment before it melted down. Photo of #Occupy Wall Street takeover of Times Square, autumn 2011. Photo by Eric Francis.

The World Information War, or WW III

We are now in another war — the World Information War, which is WW III. In this unusual uproar, there’s no distinction between civilian and military combatants; between adults and children; between corporate and individual actors; or between nationalities. This is an all-in kind of war, involving everyone, described by the turmoil of Eris in Aries.

Yet this war is about more than external conflict. It is the result of personhood falling through the floor of the digital environment. The real crisis is within consciousness, and for those who can feel it, the current moment is calling for awareness about how to get out of that conflict. Many other people will be dragged in deeper; some will stay in a state of perpetual confusion; and others will get their bearings and commit to a healing process, both personal and social.