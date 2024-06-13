If you are Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, this article appears on your My Account feed. Note to current Backstage and Galaxy folks — write to me if you want a comp subscription to this Substack. You can do that by replying to this email. The horoscope is being sent separately and is already in your feed. — efc

Fresh duck eggs in Eric’s kitchen.

Dear Friend and Reader:

THIS WEEK ON A LARK, I re-watched season 5 of Mad Men. I find most of these TV series repugnant (but at least they provide work for actors, writers, set designers and crews).

Mad Men in my view rises to the level of art and social documentary. One thing I love about it is that it offers a behind-the-scenes account of the 1960s not shown larger-than-life on the pages of LIFE, but from the viewpoint of people working in the advertising industry.

In one seemingly minor but revealing scene, Sally Draper (the young daughter of protagonist Don Draper) is speaking with her evil step-grandmother, who one night tells a story from when she was a child. Her father kicked her, sending her flying across the room, and asked her, “You know what that was for?”

There is a pause. He says to her, “Nothing,” adding that there is more to come.

Sally, age11 or so, is dumbfounded.

It’s obvious this was abuse for its own sake. She learns something about where her deranged, paranoid step-grandma is coming from. And we learn something about the ragged mess that all of their personal lives are, in total.

Their crisis stems from the neglect and aggression directed at children, most of whom cannot but become like their parents because it’s how they’ve been emotionally imprinted (or crippled), and it’s all they know. But this whole field of experience is still shrouded in taboo, and the problems go on generation after generation. And often they are stalked by problems with alcohol consumption.

Ceres is about food generally, and grains in particular.

Ceres and the Capricorn Cluster

I’d like to describe some astrology that has been developing, and ask your indulgence in the unfamiliar and uncertain. I’ll be referring to a cluster of five different moving points, most of which you will not have heard of. Please don’t be put off by that; I will offer a non-technical interpretation of anything that I talk about.

This is a planetary feature that I cast into every single chart, and that I often interpret without saying what it is. But now thanks to Ceres (once an asteroid, now a “dwarf planet”) moving into the territory, the theme of this group is rising to the surface, and the issues it describes deserve to be addressed.

The background field where this is taking place is Capricorn, which is one realm of the family brood. We think of this theme as belonging to Cancer, though with Capricorn we have a multigenerational effect that lands us right in the present moment. It’s about legacy.

Ceres is a main-belt asteroid, located very close to Earth. When a nearby fast-mover enters a situation with a distant slow-mover, the issues come closer to us and are more noticeable. Named for the Roman goddess of grain, Ceres is the namesake of the word ‘cereal’. It was the first-ever asteroid discovered (on Jan. 1, 1801), though it’s so massive that it comprises one-third of the mass of the inner asteroid belt.

This is how I notate the pattern. It’s shown above at the time of the second Capricorn Full Moon on July 21 (the Moon is toward the top of the image, seen with Pluto). From the article you’re reading, you can see that much goes into those little scribbles.

Ceres moves fairly quickly (it has a four-year orbit, similar to Mars with its two-year orbit); there are four other points in the group, all of them slow-movers: Pholus, Ixion, Quaoar and Cupido. Ceres passed through this territory in March, and will now be back for a much longer visit, in retrograde motion.