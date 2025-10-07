Good Evening

Tonight’s Full Moon focuses the now-playing, generational Chiron-Eris conjunction. The Full Moon is exact in less than an hour from when I’m writing and then meets up with the Chiron-Eris conjunction tomorrow at about 5 pm ET. For its part, the second of three Chiron-Eris meetings is exact Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Meanwhile we are in a full activation, happening now, through the week and for the foreseeable future. Get it while it’s good. You have healing opportunities now that have never existed before. This is about framing and the availability of certain specific issues needing attention right now.

The one topic I have not covered yet is what is currently being done to men, boys and masculinity. The issues are plain to see, and anyone with a shred of sensitivity can suss out what the meeting of Chiron with Eris describes. Chiron, the spiritual warrior (in the sense described by Trungpa), is the most righteous of masculine influences, and Eris is the subversive disruptor — whether chemical, electrical, social, sexual or political.

I’ve opened up last week’s article, part two in the series. See below photos. I’m planning part three for Thursday. And then it’s onto the 2026 annual edition of Planet Waves. Look for an announcement soon. Inner Light. Inner Love.

Thank you to my paying subscribers, customers, clients and volunteers for supporting and sustaining the quality of my work. It takes a village. Thank you for doing your part.

Note, this letter was not proofread.

Your faithful astrolover,

PS — As your friendly neighborhood tantrika, I can tell you that we’re going nowhere fast as long as we fail to address the sexual matters of healing, growth and self-actualization. Currently sexual matters are heavily cloaked in caustic political slop, which is a mode of avoidance. It is a ruse…matters of sexuality and its healing process are wholly personal, accessible only on an individual rather than tribal basis.

Extra article enclosed below.

Moonrise over Greene County. Photo by Eric Francis.

Aries Moon plus chemtrails. Photo by Eric Francis.

Photo by Eric Francis.