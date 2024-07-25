Note to Readers — If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, access this article on your My Account feed. — efc

Looks like a planet to me! This image of haze layers above Pluto’s limb was taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC) on NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. We could say Photo by mission leader Alan Stern. Full caption and credit are at this link .

“Only puny secrets need protection. Big discoveries are protected by public incredulity.”

― Marshall McLuhan

Dear Friend and Reader:

In an edition of Planet Waves earlier this month, I said that the U.S. Pluto return is just beginning. We’re experiencing the first return of Pluto to its position at the time of the signing of both the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation — the birth of the United States. The same transit is happening to all of the United States charts at once, and it’s happening now.

And during the past two weeks, we have seen some of the more visible effects of that.

With the Pluto return, you would expect some sort of upheaval. For personal transits, most people only live as long as Pluto square Pluto (varying from age 35 to about 60 depending on the era, and you would be pushing past 125 to get to the opposition). Everyone has planetary transits involving Pluto and get a taste of the evolutionary medicine, usually uncovered by an astrologer 20 years later, and they realize oh, that’s what that was.

In the Western world, very little lasts 248 years. Countries are constantly reformed; empires rise and decline fairly quickly. Emanuel Pastreich, a symbolic presidential candidate I interviewed recently, said that the approximately 250-year mark is a frequent point of transition or collapse in dynasties and the longer-lived societies of Asia. He’s a historian and speaks the languages, and has a clue.

For those curious, here is some of my 2019 coverage of the Pluto return. So, with it now in full force, let’s go through some events that have arrived recently.

OK, let’s roll.

Photo by Vikas Khot/Hindustan Times

Wish it Was From SciFi News Roundup

First, grinding along in the background all spring and summer has been the claim of “bird flu” or “avian flu” or “H5N1.” Millions of birds are being killed by gassing them for a claimed bug not serious enough to even make them sick. There are stories published about the “spread” into cows and dairy. Are they going to start murdering cows when the world is in a food crisis?

However, it is a fact that no government in the world can produce a scientific paper showing the existence of the claimed H5N1 virus or any other influenza virus. All of the “testing” is based on the fraudulent PCR device that I spent 1,185 days investigating in 2020-2023.

There’s enough fear in the air without this, including constant news of war, and also domestic aggression. Inflation runs parallel to the debt bubble, which many fear could burst at any time. Most people are worried about the cost of eating, and noticing that it’s nearly impossible to save money.

My reading of my community is that many people are spiritually stressed and unhappy, and many others are gasping from the uncertainty of it all. There are some troopers and people with love in their hearts who know it helps to keep a positive attitude and pass that forward. OK back to the news.

Hail to the Chief: Pres. Joe Biden walks past boxes of cereal in an aisle as he visits Mario’s Westside Market in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Photo by Susan Walsh.

Biden Campaign Vanishes into the Cereal Aisle

On July 4, Biden admitted (a week after the June 27 “debate disaster”) that he has only days to salvage his candidacy for a second term. The story of major donors backing out of funding his campaign dominates the news for some days. Biden says only the ‘Lord Almighty’ could drive him from the race.

The U.S.-sponsored Russia-Ukraine endless pointless war-for-the-sake-of-war surfaces in the news: Russia strikes a children’s hospital in a deadly barrage across Ukraine. Kids are now open season in warfare.

Top democrats privately say Biden must go, but he is digging in. On July 10, there is more political disaster for him at the NATO summit, where he introduces the Ukrainian president as Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, more kids are killed in an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza.

At a news conference, Biden refers to former Pres. Trump as his current vice president. But was still planning to stay in the race.

Secret Service agents do the unthinkable: They expose the principal to line of sight when gunshots went off one minute earlier. My edit of a photo by Doug Mills / NYT.

Then Came the Assassination Attempt Display

On the morning of July 13, The New York Times ran a page one article with the headline, Martyr Inc.: How Trump Monetized a Persecution Narrative.

That evening, Trump was said to have been “grazed” by a bullet while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, PA. He came that close to being a martyr. Incredible though this is, I don’t think it was “predictive programming.” I think it was a synchronicity.