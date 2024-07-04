From the American Dream series. Photo by Eric.

See the United States chart and solar return.

Dear Friend and Reader:

The Pluto return of the United States was big news four years ago, then it seems everyone forgot about it. A ‘return’ is when a planet comes back to its natal position. It’s often used for the Sun (solar return) or the Moon (lunar return), neither of which I’ve found to be impressive.

Most people reading have experienced their Saturn return at age 29 or so, and that one almost always gets a result. The Chiron return happens at age 50 to 51 and that is difficult to miss. At both the Saturn and Chiron returns, there can be various shades of reset, upheaval, transition and transformation. These will all differ from person to person, though there are some common themes.

The return of a slow-moving planet is about starting a whole new phase of life. We’ve all experienced this, for better or worse.

Very few people or things live to 248 years old, the time that it takes Pluto (really, the marvelous six-planet cluster we call Pluto) to go around the Sun once. The United States is about to have that distinction, being at its Pluto return. But 248 years is quite a while, and for a diversity of reasons, a return of this magnitude can stretch out over many years.

However, Thursday, July 4, 2024 is the official 248th anniversary of the colonies declaring themselves states independent of the British monarchy: Independence Day. So we’ve finally arrived. The U.S. Pluto return is upon us.

A Small Technical Matter: Precession

Let’s get a bit of stellar technical stuff out of the way. The U.S natal Pluto is located at 27 degrees of Capricorn and 33 minutes, its tropical position on July 4, 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was allegedly signed. Tropical means the usual Western zodiac.

Pluto first returned to that position on Feb. 20, 2022, short of the 246th anniversary of the Declaration. How is that possible, if Pluto’s orbit is 248 years? The answer is that the tropical zodiac is gradually moving against the backdrop of the stars (called the sidereal zodiac). You are familiar with this bit from the ‘your zodiac sign has changed’ hoax.

Such movement is called precession. At the rate of about one degree every 70 years, in 248 years you get a bit over three degrees to adjust for. Hence Pluto’s position in the 248th solar return of the United States is one degree and change Aquarius — if you factor for precession.