The new Planet Waves FM has a lavish astrology intro...
Plus a detailed astrological analysis of the Key Bridge collapse, Tom Wolfe on the "new journalism," and more.
Good Morning from New York,
I don’t usually post Planet Waves FM to this list, though Friday’s edition has quite a lot of astrology coverage. This includes a new introduction to the eclipse sequence of events and Mercury retrograde. Scroll down a bit…
Thank you for subscribing, or for being a subscriber.
The one. The only. Planet Waves.
Link to Planet Waves FM
Current horoscope if you missed it —
The new Planet Waves FM has a lavish astrology intro...
Thank you! Its really nice to see you here on Substack. It suits your work! I have a couple questions for you on the ongoing toxic pet food issue of I can email you. I know you have done lots of work on such things.