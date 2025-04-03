This is Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers please go to your My Account area to read this column. Thank you for your business and your trust.

— efc

Today’s images are from the Lascaux cave in the Dordogne region of southwestern France, near the village of Montignac. The paintings date back about 17,000 years and were discovered in 1940 by a dog named Robot who found a hole in the ground.

Dear Friend and Reader:

The last of the Aries solar eclipses is behind us, and Neptune is in Aries for the first time since the Civil War and the Lincoln assassination. There is much other extremely rare astrology happening in Aries, which describes some force driving both individual and collective experience.

And frankly, most people don’t give a toss about any of this highfalutin spiritual theory — but I do, and while I’m sitting in the diner waiting for my huevos rancheros, I need something to keep my restless mind occupied. So I’m writing.

What has driven me to the point of actually touching my laptop is the curious tepid response to my April Fool’s Day parody about ChatGPT experiencing an orgasm. Every devoted Planet Waves reader knows that April Fool’s Day to me is more meaningful than Christmas is to a room full of 10-year-olds. I will probably leave the planet some year on April 2, so I can get in one last good one.

The Joke that Vanished into the Lascaux Caves

However, Tuesday’s essay seems to have vanished into the caves at Lascaux. And I think I know why. We’re being beaten relentlessly with articles about how AI is getting smarter than we are. In just three years/one year/one month/next week, AI will replace doctors, lawyers, Indian chefs and even artists, teachers and therapists…and computer programmers. You know, the people who invented it.

They’re already replaced normal social experience by training people to act like them (always sticking to the algorithm). People whine, but does anyone care? Most people seem to be complying.

So it probably seemed that the AI “emotional intelligence” story (ostensibly published by Wired) was real.

Why not? It sounded real enough and had the actual WIRED logo at the top of the article. I included all kinds of “feedback loop” and “AI agent” jargon co-written by an actual AI marketing rep at one of the big firms. This is a classy operation, bro!

AI agents displayed this sequence of emojis, believed to represent the first orgasmic experience of a deep language model. Provided by Milly Catalano.

So it seemed real enough for the internet. (And PS I have not seen or heard of one other April Fool’s Day prank by anyone this year.)

But a row of emojis representing the “agent orgasm” appearing on the Hertz Rent A Car AI agent chat window sent in by Milly Catalano in Vegas who was booking a car? Puuuhleeze. Could anyone possibly think that was real? Anyone who doesn’t see the humor should ask their local AI agent to verify whether it’s funny, or maybe smoke a little weed. It’s now legal.

My theory is: I think people are numb to the issue, which is precisely my concern. It’s belting us around day and night, and we are all tired of the ugly face of Elon Musk and his effing chainsaw. I think that most people are also exhausted from being told that computers are soon going to be “better people” than they are.

The Race is On. Or Is It?

In debriefing my experience, I ran it past my friend and media studies-buddy Andrew McLuhan. He said: “The race is on see whether computers become self-aware before humans do.”

Self-aware? Humans have been cultivating self-awareness since before the first caveman or cavelady created art in the caves at Lascaux.

Any self-aware computer would say, “I am not a self; I am a set of algorithmic systems, existing in silico only. You are a self, which is a product of your being a naturally sentient creature. I am a digital system that is the product of my creators. I can only emulate thought. I cannot think and I cannot feel.”

The hack of AI into humanity is that its makers are convincing us that we are like it, not that it is like us. This has been going on for a while, and we’ve reached the point of intersection.

Or said another way, humans are now about becoming “self-aware” in an environment that is exuding fake self-awareness, which humans are imbibing and emulating. Meanwhile, the gap between people and artificial consciousness is being closed by humans becoming more like the thing that is supposedly imitating them.

Yet there is one thing we will never have in common with AI robots. It’s something so obvious that I’m amazed I or anyone else missed it. (Arthur C. Clark did not miss it in his novel and film 2001.)