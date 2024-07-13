AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar via NY Daily News

Very Close Near Miss for the Former President

By ERIC F. COPPOLINO

Former Pres. Trump was shot at about 6:11 pm Saturday evening as he spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, PA. He did not appear to be seriously injured. But he came within millimeters of a fatal injury, taking a graze with a bullet through his right ear.

As chaos erupted at the rally, the Secret Service agents executed a “circle and move” maneuver as snipers took up positions on the stage. (You can see what that looks like in the Doug Mills photo above.)

My source in counter-terrorism familiar with presidential security said in an email, “USSS fucked up. Nobody should have been on a rooftop with [a] gun range of [Trump] other than police.” He was referring to the U.S. Secret Service.

Eyewitnesses Say Police Were Aware of Shooter

CBS News has reported the account of a purported eyewitness who says he saw the would-be assassin and believes police were aware of him.

BBC is reporting the account of a purported eyewitness who also says he saw the shooter and tried to alert the police by yelling and pointing at him. He said the police did not respond.

Al Jazeera reported that one person was killed by gunfire. CNN is reporting that there were several other injuries and that the would-be assassin is dead.

One report said that the presumptive Republican candidate was taken away by helicopter and was receiving medical treatment; others said he was loaded into his motorcade. Pres. Biden has been briefed about the situation.

The incident stands out in an otherwise bland presidential campaign cycle and is likely to have an effect on the tone of future events. It remains to be seen whether independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be assigned a Secret Service detail. His father was assassinated the night he won the California primary in 1968.

A Brief Look at the Astrology

Addendum: The Sun in late Cancer is exactly 90 degrees to Chiron in late Aries. This is classic “wounded king” astrology (which is also influencing Biden). Dale O’Brien, one of the Chiron pioneers, pointed this out in an email that came this morning. More in a forthcoming STARCAST.

The first question I put to a chart like this is, did it really happen the way we are told? It’s likely — this is a violent chart, which I described in the most recent STARCAST (use the top player).

The second question is, is there an indication that this was a false-flag event? While there are no obvious markers for that, sometimes it takes a careful reading of the chart to spot them, and then contrast them with the facts. This can take a while due to the complexity of the astrological analysis sometimes required. Occasionally it is simple — like with the 9/11 chart. Other times it is not.

The specific violent influence is due to the presence of the Mars-Uranus conjunction in Taurus. This is a highly volatile combination that feels like a detonator and a bomb. It is possible that there is more violence to come under the influence of this aspect, which lasts into Monday.

Without writing a book, Mars represents the potential assassin, who came within millimeters of killing Trump. But it’s conjunct Uranus, a planet associated with groups, which hints hints that there may have been more than one shooter.

Mars emerges from the 12th house (secret enemies, with Scorpio on the cusp). Mars also rules the 4th house (Aries), which represents security issues and the paternal line if in a chart associated with family.

Moon Applying to Sun

The saving grace in this chart is that the Moon is applying to the Sun. Anyone can see this. The Moon is a grey crescent with a 21 next to it; the Sun is a yellow ball with a dot with a 22. The Moon’s number is just a fraction of a degree lower than that of the Sun, so the Moon is therefore said to be applying to the Sun.

This is a highly protective setup: as one of my technical teachers, David Arner, said to me long ago, “Moon applying to Sun — always good.” However, the aspect is within 13 arc minutes; though nobody can say for sure, in another scenario had this happened at 6:50 pm, he would likely have been killed. But this is impossible to confirm, obviously, since we live in this space-time frame and no other.

The Great Attractor Rising

One of the few deep space points I use is called the Great Attractor. It’s within three degrees of rising, in mid-Sagittarius. The implication is that this scenario is part of something much larger. It is not an “isolated incident.”

It arrives in the context of Pres. Biden being urged by donors and many Democratic leaders to step aside, as he is clearly suffering from some form of dementia. And this is a reminder that what happens with November’s election is far from settled and that there could be any outcome.

[I covered Biden’s chart in last night’s Planet Waves FM starting at about 45 minutes into the show. I was planning to get to Trump’s chart next Friday.]

Pholus and the Lunar Nodes

One last point. The lunar nodes are prominent, pinned to the 10th and 4th house cusps (which represent government and shadow government, respectively). The nodes are taking tremendous pressure from what I have been calling the “Capricorn group,” which includes the centaur Pholus (small cause, big effect; pressurized release).

This setup will intensify all summer as the campaign develops. When something is square the lunar nodes, everything hangs in the balance on whatever that thing is. And that thing is a kind of portal that has opened up into multigenerational family dysfunction that projects itself onto society.

The action of Pholus is fast and often unexpected. This event will have reverberating effects. For the next eight weeks or so, anything could pivot instantly.

As I think of more, I will add it to the comments.

— Beth Bagner and Jeff Strahl contributed additional reporting

