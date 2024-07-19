Good evening,

With apologies, I have a couple of minor corrections tonight. I’ve imposed a new editing rule to prevent this type of error from happening in the future, particularly involving astronomy or astrology.

First, the lunar month is shorter than the solar month, so it’s possible to have two consecutive lunations in the same sign. Such is the case with the second forthcoming Capricorn Full Moon in the last degree of the sign.

From Full Moon to Full Moon is about 29.5 days, so under the right circumstances, you can squeeze two into the same sign into an approximately 30-day solar month (the time the Sun takes to go through one sign, which also has some wiggle room).

Also, the Republican National Convention is happening in Milwaukee, not Cleveland.

Thanks for your patience.

— efc