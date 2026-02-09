Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Another boring week ahead. Chart title corrected.
Saturn enters Aries Friday. The perfectly outrageous story of the Saturn-Neptune conjunction of 1989. Feel the heat: the psychic effects of mass communication, from radio to A.I.
Feb 09, 2026

BTW I misspeak and say “Saturn conjunct Eris” when I mean Chiron conjunct Eris. Also I have replaced the chart, which had the wrong title but the right time.

Lobby of the former Knickerbocker Arena. Eric Francis photo.
Donte “Hammer” Harrison is a long-tenured, 6'9" showman for the Harlem Globetrotters known for his high-flying dunks and record-breaking trick shots. A Brooklyn native and former Hampton University player, he has been with the team since 2009, performing worldwide and earning multiple Guinness World Records. Eric Francis photo.

