BTW I misspeak and say “Saturn conjunct Eris” when I mean Chiron conjunct Eris. Also I have replaced the chart, which had the wrong title but the right time.
Another boring week ahead. Chart title corrected.
Saturn enters Aries Friday. The perfectly outrageous story of the Saturn-Neptune conjunction of 1989. Feel the heat: the psychic effects of mass communication, from radio to A.I.
Feb 09, 2026
