...from astrology.

Shadow sunrise. Photo by Eric Francis.

Astrology somtimes feels like shadowplay. You can see the shapes, but can you see yourself in them?

A thought to consider: astrology exists to help you understand yourself and the cyclical flow of your life. Good astrology will widen your perspective, clarify your questions, and hopefully let them stand for a while. “Not understanding your chart” is important. It creates a pause. The answers eventually come from you.

And, knowing astrology is fun. Planet Waves offers insightful, literate starcraft that invites you to see yourself, somehow also offering an experience of being seen and felt.

Look here for a diversity of prepared readings, custom services and the best “newspaper horoscopes” anywhere. Which actually started in a newspaper.

You have a place in the world, and Planet Waves will help you find it.

Learn more at the Astrology Boutique, subscribe on Substack, or see your membership options here.

“Eric’s work will introduce you to Chiron and facilitate your healing journey. His work is always brilliant and relevant, offering deeply personal insights and also addressing our current social and collective processes, highlighted by Chiron’s current position in Aries.”

— Melanie Reinhart, renowned author and teacher “What a needed wake up call. Endless thanks and gratitude for your work, your passion, your light and love.” — Customer review, Inner Light



“It was brimming with concise and beautifully written counsel. I had tears in my eyes by paragraph three.” — Customer review, Inner Light

Planet Waves for Feb. 5, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.

Founding members receive the full compliment of Inner Light and Inner Peace.

ARIES Sun + Rising

You have your options open for how to wake up. These include the hotel fire alarm at 2:30 am with an 8 am meeting coming up; sunlight streaming in through the window; or your cat crawling around on the bed looking for love and breakfast. You can experience your dawning self-awareness in a rustic therapy room with the fire burning, or a revelation on a hallucinogenic drug that you may decide was not real and that you don’t trust. Or you may figure out that you have limited time on the planet and you don’t want to donate it all to your TikTok scroll or ChatGPT. One way or another, though, you will awaken to your awareness and your senses. You will figure out that your life has meaning. You will determine that it’s essential that you engage with your true inner essence and not a fictional version of yourself.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

At first you resisted the pressure and even the incentives to update your files and join the modern world. Then it’s likely that you got accustomed to the new environments that have emerged, each one taking people a little further from the physical and from sane, rational reality. One way that Taurus can placate itself is with “having seen it all.” But there is one thing that you cannot get accustomed to and refuse to accept, which is the rising tide of meanness. While humans are not, as a species, the sweetest of creatures, you have your limits on how much you can tolerate. And it seems like you’re well past them and are unsure what to do about it. You cannot persuade others to be more humane, tolerant, forgiving and caring. But you can and must make the choice to live in a way that is spiritually and emotionally grounded.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

It has never been easier to suspend ethics, to abandon compassion, or to pretend that technology arrives with an advanced spiritual state. This is all the product of brainwashing that has not totally taken over your mind or your self-awareness. And there are moments when you can see the insanity for what it is. Now is one of them. With your home planet Mercury making its way across the top of your chart, you have a vision for a much softer world than the one being pushed on us — one that is based on beauty and kindness rather than money and power. I would point out one thing, though, something easy to miss. Our current problem is not too much intellect but not enough; not too little intuition, but overwhelming, unregulated, irrational non-thinking. Your superpower is the ability to think in whole thoughts, and to write coherent sentences and paragraphs.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Astrology that’s better than therapy. Visit the Astrology Boutique.

CANCER Sun + Rising

Because time and events are moving so fast, it’s nearly impossible to make plans or have a clear direction for your life. It is difficult to say I want to get that job or accomplish that thing when by the time you actually do it, it won’t exist in the same way. And yet this is the moment when the most aspirational angle of your chart is lit up, describing you wanting to accomplish great things. Had you experienced this same astrology 50 or even 25 years ago, you would have known exactly what to do, and been headed for the top of your profession. And while that still may be true, how to get there is not so clear. Astrology has a suggestion: focus on who you are, and who you are becoming, and it will become obvious what to do. Part of this is going to be eliminating the possibilities that you don’t want, and coming up with a few others that are more suited to your personal evolution.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

Share

LEO Sun + Rising

So many planets are gathered in your opposite sign Aquarius that your life may feel like a trip through the Fun House hall of mirrors. One makes you look 10 feet tall, and the next like you’re compressed into a little mushroom. One has your eyes bugging out of your head, and the other is like you’re multiplied eight times. Which is real? Which is true? A reflection is only an image, not substance. So one positive thing is that you can be sure that none of what you see is true. That leaves many other sensory sources. Close your eyes and listen to the sound of your voice, and the world around you. Sit in the dark, run your voice memo app, and conduct an interview with yourself. Ask yourself who you are at this time in your life, and how you feel about the world around you. In the outer world, listen to what people say rather than trying to figure out why they look the way that they do.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

In about a week, Saturn moves out of your opposite sign Pisces, which marks a turning point in your relationships. This goes back to March 2023, when the ‘reality principle’ took hold. Whether you knew it or not, a kind of cleanup time began. Look back and check whether this is true. It seems like you started to make divisions and distinctions about where you end and others begin. This may have felt strange, and you may have had to make some difficult choices. Yet the process of defining yourself within your relationships continues with Saturn in Aries. In fact, it’s more critical than ever that you relate to others from a clear sense of who you are. This will be nearly impossible to discern in relationships conducted in the digital realm. You will need repeated experiences, in person. Then certain things will be obvious whereas before they didn’t even seem to exist.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

Your relationship to existence is changing. You’re being perceived in new ways, and seeing yourself in ways you never have before. While this may be a productive area of focus, you’ll be better served by understanding your thought process. What you think and believe matters more than how others see you (which is mostly a mental illusion and not the truth). You also seem moved to explore your creative desires in bold new ways. This is easy to bypass; easy to overlook. Life is loud and busy, and inspiration whispers quietly. If you can tap into your creative motivation, you’ll be unstoppable. If you develop your expressive ability and your voice, you’ll be far less likely to look to others for information about yourself. Meanwhile, experiment with the ways that your thoughts are reflected in the outer world. Would you ever think something like that? Maybe yes, maybe not.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

We are all born into a tribe called a family. Though they may be (or have been) lovely people as individuals, tribes are brutal on individuals. It was not your imagination. You really had to conform or risk psychic excommunication. The chances are, you did what you thought was expected of you. Now those days are finally over. Or they are when you say they are. The problem is that early conditioning is powerful. And it conceals many of the very factors that would give you the drive to break free. Those include curiosity, creativity, rebellion and sexual desire. You were not conditioned based on morality. You were made to be more manageable and less threatening to the adults around you. If you stay in the little box they made for you, you will only succeed in being less alive, when what you want right now is to be more alive.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

All Scorpios Love Astrology

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Ask yourself whose values you’re acting out. Check frequently whether you’re responding to life in the present, based on who you are, or whether you’re pretending to be your grandparents. This is more significant in your values toward marriage and relationships than nearly any other facet of your existence. There’s another problem in that most modern concepts of relationships are as unrealistic as the antique ones. Both over-emphasize the need for certain kinds of companionship and squeeze out deeply personal needs. They are based on money and not love. The question is not about what is right, or what is current, but rather about what you’ve learned from your different experiments in relating. There are people in your current environment who are trying to foist their values on you. They are pressuring you based on their own insecurity. There is just one rule that you must live by, which is honesty. That’s the alleged threat as most people experience it.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Your guiding planet Saturn is about to enter Aries, and this is a significant turning point for you. Think of it as containing your inner fire for the sake of efficiency. It’s the difference between an open fire and a wood stove. You have plenty of fuel to burn, and you know that you’re the “fiery earth sign.” Once you contain yourself you will discover that you have an abundance of energy to do many things that just seemed out of reach or like they asked for too much. The most helpful containment is going to be around this new person you’re becoming. This is a rare emergence of your deeper qualities, many of which you contain innately but which are also developing rapidly. In a short time, you may not even recognize yourself. Work within your boundaries and your container and apply your fire with the skill of a welder.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

Presently there are six planets in Aquarius; soon there will be one: Pluto. We are still early in the Pluto in Aquarius era, and you’ll benefit from getting accustomed to your new companion. The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars are providing you with one kind of motivation for experience. Pluto brings something else, something deeper. That is the drive to grow. Your real experience on Earth is about who you are rather than what you do. Your deeper qualities are what move you, and how you know yourself. Pluto is, at once, the soul force, and also the drive of people to be self-obsessed and on a quest for endless power. Problems arise when people confuse the two states of being. The same planet that could motivate someone to be a billionaire can also move them to be a more sensitive and self-aware person. The question is less about which you want and more about why you might want it.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

PISCES Sun + Rising

On Feb. 13, Saturn makes its exit from your sign and enters Aries. To get the many benefits of this transit, you’ll need to fully own the properties of Saturn and embrace them personally: maintaining structure in your life, keeping track of time, and staying organized. Consider what you’ve learned and experienced since the Saturn in Pisces era began, around this time in 2023. In what ways is your life better, and in what ways can it be better still? Saturn in Aries mainly has one requirement — that you remain true to yourself, your values and your ethics. For that to happen, you must know your own constitution. That means knowing yourself, and tracking the changes to your inner being in a time of rapid personal evolution. Beneath all of that is a deeper power that’s motivating you to step into your full strength and creativity. That’s what you want to be friends with.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.