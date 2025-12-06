Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Aries Sun & rising — intro and summary to Inner Light, your 2026 annual written reading by Eric Francis

This is the second in a series of 12 video previews for the Inner Light - Inner Peace annual reading project.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Dec 06, 2025
The view from my video studio, facing east by southeast toward Cassay Meadow, Greene County, New York. To the back and sides of the image are about 150 acres of grassland.

This is the second in a series of 12 video previews for the Inner Light - Inner Peace annual reading project.

Aries was the sign I finished second. I’m doing these little audio summaries to tell you what I learned and to show you what you have coming. The 2026 annual includes access to the 2025 readings, The AWAKENING and also the 2025 autumn video reading, EASY DOES IT.

I have done my best not to repeat myself and to into entirely new territory. I also do my best to do no harm. My intention is to foster your allegiance with yourself and your loyalty to yourself.

Literate and world wise astrology.

I specialize in what I call the personal resources inventory. I help you map out your environment. I remind you that you already know who you are. Inner Light means Inner Teacher.

My role is to help you find your sense of direction and your confidence, and carry on with the best life you can life.

With love,

Here is the Scorpio preview. The Venus-ruled signs are coming next.

Scorpio Preview and Summary - Inner Light, Inner Peace - Short Video

Eric Francis Coppolino
Dec 5
Scorpio Preview and Summary - Inner Light, Inner Peace - Short Video

Note that the 2026 readings include 2025 written and video readings. I have done my best to go into new territory and not repeat myself, so you have the current readings available to look at. All readings are delivered on printable PDFs for reading offline.

Read full story

Created in the Catskills

