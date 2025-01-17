The Treaty Oak in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Eric Francis.

You may not be a horoscope reader and if you are, you may notice I’m doing something kinda different with this form of writing. If I may make a suggestion how to use it: print out the entry for your sign, so you have it on paper, in tangible form. (Tangibility is an important issue here in the digital dream.)

Then come back to it a few times over a couple of days, writing notes around the margin. Maybe read it out loud to yourself. This is a little like making sense out of a dream. Sometimes it comes all at once — and sometimes in layers and in elements. You will bring the most relevant aspects of the interpretation.

In the spirit of Ganesha, my intent is to help you resolve and dissolve obstacles. The whole message of the digital world is to point you outward and outside of yourself; the message of my horoscope is to turn toward yourself and seek your most helpful information inwardly.

