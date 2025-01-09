Planet Waves on Substack: Weekly readings for Jan. 9, 2025

Good afternoon from Jacksonville, now en route back to New York. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

The Treaty Oak in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Eric Francis.

Capricorn Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs.)

It will help if you set aside presumptions and expectations of others, and ask them what they want. You may also politely inquire whether something is troubling them — if you think something might be. However, be prepared for a tale of woe, and consider that there are other points of view before you get dragged in too deep. Mars retrograde is calling for a degree of introspection to which most people are not accustomed, here in our world of push a button for everything. However, the drama that a close partner may be going through involves where they are willing to place their attention, and whether they are willing to ask themselves difficult questions. And one of those questions is about what they want. When that is a constant variable, one is insulated from making decisions and taking meaningful action.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

This Week’s Photos: The Treaty Oak

I met a fabulous tree in Jacksonville, Florida this week, called the Treaty Oak. Incredibly, it’s just one year old. Well, one Pluto year — about 250 Earth years since an anonymous squirrel planted an acorn. One of the friendliest beings I’ve ever met, you can walk up its boughs without much effort, or cuddle up in its enormous roots and take a nap. Jacksonville seems to have love and pride in its trees and has so far preserved this one from all the perils faced by its cousins. Oaks are wise beings and I believe portals to other galaxies and star systems, grounding cosmic energy on Earth. We had an excellent conversation while I took these photos. If you get any messages, please leave a note in the comments.

Weekly readings for Jan. 9, 2025 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising

You could put your insecurity to good use, like many great performers. It may not feel good, but if you recognize that it’s an energy source — like a battery or capacitor — you can allow that energy to flow into your consciousness and do something creative with it. To live your life with feeling does not involve a showdown, though I can see why you might feel that way. And how you present yourself outside of your home does not require you to put on any affect or to take on a role. The ultimate exercise is being off-script at all times, presenting yourself as you are. I recognize how terrifying this might be, as to some extent we are all taught to mask our faces. You’re being honest when your face reflects your feelings at all times — except maybe when playing poker.