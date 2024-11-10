Nonpartisan election day art in Saugerties, New York. Photo by Eric.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Thank you to the many new and returning subscribers to Planet Waves on Substack. And thanks to those reading who are Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscribers to the original Planet Waves, off of Substack. Tonight I’m opening up the horoscope and my post-election article.

Tomorrow evening, I plan to have for you my last installment in my election podcast series, looking at the 2:30 am Weds. “victory speech” chart. This was not one that I was planning to read before the event, but when I heard the speech, I knew what I was listening to, and so I cast the chart.

And it has a few surprises — with notes of the inauguration chart.

Please stay tuned for our replay of the election night livecast — should be tomorrow evening. I keep forgettnig to send the file to Eli for production.

My ephemeris bookshelf. Those are the old-school books that tell you where the planets are, usually published per century or per year.

The Awakening is Awakening

These days I am fully engaged with The Awakening annual readings. I think everyone can feel we are in a big moment. My assignment with The Awakening is to offer some ideas about what this time in our collective life means for you in your individual life.

The art of these readings is interpreting the charts while at the same time giving you full discretion of what to do with the information, I design a presentation to describe your room to grow. I do my best to bring the astrology up to a comrehensible level, then you interpret what I am saying for yourself, on your own terms.

The written readings explore inner personal angles, as well as the various places and ways you connect with others. Astrology describes many kinds of relationships. And this is an unusual year in that there are so many changes in major facets of life, both collective and individual. The video below introduces the project, and I’m planning a new video this week.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,