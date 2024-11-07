[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 7, with Starcast

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in house Core or Astrology subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Planet Waves Scorpio & Sagittarius for Nov. 7, 2024

SCORPIO — The best way to deal with the fear of consequences is to meet the issues head-on. You will likely discover that your fear was taking up more energy than actually resolving the issue. The universe, including the highly complicated material plane, offers bonus points to those who are proactive; to those who take initiative. Stay ahead of all of your situations, and keep spin control on your message to anyone who may be concerned. Once you decree that the buck stops with you, you claim the power from nearly anyone who would hold anything over you. This finds additional information in Mars retrograde later this month, which takes place in your career angle — though if I may give you an assignment, dust off your most recent CV or résumé, read it a few times, and ask yourself if there is anything you want to do that you have not yet done.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

If ever there was a time when you could feel cosmic love — the actual love of the cosmos — it could be right now. If there was ever a time you could call for help from spiritual agency and have it respond, that would be right now. Without going too deep into mythology and astronomy, what we think of as ‘the universe’ has a distinctive feminine expression right now. We live in an infinite cosmos which can manifest many ways, but right now, it’s a feminine presence and it might respond to the name Elbereth, Varda, Tintallë or Gilthoniel. They are all the same benevolent entity, a bringer of light, and the kindler of empathy and of healing. Say those names out loud, slowly. Her role is to ensure that the stars and the planets are where they belong. This translates to your personal stars and planets. Call on her if you need her.

I’m about to do your Astrology Studio for Sagittarius. This will be an exciting edition, mainly looking at all the energy coming to the fire signs the next two years — especially incredible activity in Aries, you’re most creative and dynamic angle.

Yet for many reasons this will be a VERY exciting time for you — including the revolutionary Uranus coming to your relationship house. How do you handle that? How do you ride that lightning? Well, as a great swami once wrote, “Only truth is erotic.”

And you’ll be under the influence of both Mercury retrograde — in fire signs. Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius, and nothing says “become your own drummer” like that.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

Planet Waves Weekly for Nov. 7, 2024

by Eric Francis Coppolino

Pluto Enters Aquarius; Mercury and Mars Retrogrades Forthcoming

Pluto is about to make its third and final ingress into Aquarius on Nov. 19. Despite its somewhat long 248-year orbit, it’s unusual for an outer planet to make three ingresses into a new sign. usually there is just one retrograde back into the prior sign.

Even Sedna, with its incredible 11,400-year orbit, had only made one retrograde back into Taurus when it entered Gemini to stay back in June.

However, with Pluto entering Aquarius, it made two retrogrades into Capricorn, the last of which was in September. This last little spell in Capricorn just grazed the last degree before turning to direct motion one month ago.