One Paragraph of Today’s Astrology

The Moon will be conjunct Saturn in Pisces all day. This is the “rainy Monday” feeling. If you can shake that off, or get into it, Moon-Saturn aspects are almost always good for getting work done, and for business generally. The Pisces Moon then moves onto a conjunction with Nessus, which may describe old emotional material bubbling to the surface. If you take a dual approach, you will work through it: one is the old Miracle Manor mantra, “Love brings up everything unlike itself” and the key phrase for Nessus, “The buck stops with you.” And from the Course itself: “I am never upset for the reason I think.”

Candidate Charts: Kamala Harris Tonight

A few weeks ago I read the chart for the inauguration. I said that I usually avoid charts of candidates; usually but not always. Today I will not avoid the chart of Kamala Harris, which has good data (birth certificate in hand, AA rating).

And next week I will reread Trump’s chart, which I have successfully avoided since the last time I didn’t avoid it, in 2016. Here is my original reading, written so long ago that it’s on an old-school Planet Waves mailing page that is not responsive to phones. Here it is on a modern Planet Waves page.

The Toy Steering Wheel in Daddy’s Car

I realize a lot of people still take the United States presidency seriously. The world is in serious shape and it would be nice if someone could do something about it. Twelve elections into my journalism career (I started young), my assessment is that the presidency is a little like the “student body president” (unless it’s Jane McAlevey.)

They have no more influence over the affairs of the world than a little kid on the back seat playing with a toy steering wheel in daddy’s car.

But I will tell you my evaluation of her as a person, suspending all rules of privacy because this is someone (like all political candidates) who wants to get into your underwear drawer, or worse, your chromosomes.

New Spin, Old Idea: Astrology Q & A

Last week doing the charts for storms Helene and Milton, I dug out my old Jonathan Cainer Q&A — looking for my coverage of the Indonesian Boxing Day quake in 2004. That link is a treasure chest by the way. If you find my coverage, please tell me; I could not. I think the article is called “The Great Wave,” from late December 2004.

Anyway, I’d like to give a new Q&A a try. With Substack it might be possible. You can add your questions in the comments below; that will keep them in one place. If you absolutely must keep your question confidential, send it to cs@planetwaves.net using this special link.

Most people have questions about themselves; this is challenging in a public Q&A given a need for confidentiality and personal background. It’s helpful if you ask questions about astrology itself. Or, describe the aspect in your chart.

Let’s see what comes back, however. I will answer in a video published to Substack and the various video channels.

