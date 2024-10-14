Presidential candidate charts and forthcoming astrology Q&A
Tonight, if all goes well today, I'll have for you a reading of the birth chart of Kamala Harris (birth certificate in hand) and next, the Donald. Also, see note about astrology Q&A video coming soon.
Dear Friends Far and Near:
Greetings from a rainy Monday in New York.
First thank you to those who are participating in the voluntary subscription program, which we've initiated due to the Substack billing problem.
The link gives you the option for a one-time donation to Planet Waves, or one-time or recurring gift to our nonprofit journalism project, Chiron Return. It’s long-standing Planet Waves custom to turn away nobody for lack of funds; we just have to make this publication work as a business, something I take seriously. I better, if I am called upon to serve as a business consultant to others.
One Paragraph of Today’s Astrology
The Moon will be conjunct Saturn in Pisces all day. This is the “rainy Monday” feeling. If you can shake that off, or get into it, Moon-Saturn aspects are almost always good for getting work done, and for business generally. The Pisces Moon then moves onto a conjunction with Nessus, which may describe old emotional material bubbling to the surface. If you take a dual approach, you will work through it: one is the old Miracle Manor mantra, “Love brings up everything unlike itself” and the key phrase for Nessus, “The buck stops with you.” And from the Course itself: “I am never upset for the reason I think.”
Candidate Charts: Kamala Harris Tonight
A few weeks ago I read the chart for the inauguration. I said that I usually avoid charts of candidates; usually but not always. Today I will not avoid the chart of Kamala Harris, which has good data (birth certificate in hand, AA rating).
And next week I will reread Trump’s chart, which I have successfully avoided since the last time I didn’t avoid it, in 2016. Here is my original reading, written so long ago that it’s on an old-school Planet Waves mailing page that is not responsive to phones. Here it is on a modern Planet Waves page.
The Toy Steering Wheel in Daddy’s Car
I realize a lot of people still take the United States presidency seriously. The world is in serious shape and it would be nice if someone could do something about it. Twelve elections into my journalism career (I started young), my assessment is that the presidency is a little like the “student body president” (unless it’s Jane McAlevey.)
They have no more influence over the affairs of the world than a little kid on the back seat playing with a toy steering wheel in daddy’s car.
But I will tell you my evaluation of her as a person, suspending all rules of privacy because this is someone (like all political candidates) who wants to get into your underwear drawer, or worse, your chromosomes.
New Spin, Old Idea: Astrology Q & A
Last week doing the charts for storms Helene and Milton, I dug out my old Jonathan Cainer Q&A — looking for my coverage of the Indonesian Boxing Day quake in 2004. That link is a treasure chest by the way. If you find my coverage, please tell me; I could not. I think the article is called “The Great Wave,” from late December 2004.
Anyway, I’d like to give a new Q&A a try. With Substack it might be possible. You can add your questions in the comments below; that will keep them in one place. If you absolutely must keep your question confidential, send it to cs@planetwaves.net using this special link.
Most people have questions about themselves; this is challenging in a public Q&A given a need for confidentiality and personal background. It’s helpful if you ask questions about astrology itself. Or, describe the aspect in your chart.
Let’s see what comes back, however. I will answer in a video published to Substack and the various video channels.
I have question about 2024's April Solar eclipse.
It's personal so normally I'd keep it to myself but you did ask.
April 20th is a cusp day. So I thought. It's also my birthday. This year taking the hint from a friend to check out the astrology for April this year for myself I suddenly realised that I'd been wrong. All my life I'd believed my sun sign was Aries, like my grandfather. I was classic Aries/ Mars / Firey fire sign. Then suddenly I wasn't. At age 50. The day itself was like an acid trip. I posted the keys to my parents home to the estate agent ( we'd sold the property, after loosing both of them in a nightmareish six months in 2021 ) I watched a Merlin ( a rare and diminutive falcon) circle their grave at the cemetery then drove the 4 hour return journey to England. I spoke to no one, but was well aware of the astrology frantically tracking the suggestions being made by Eric as to what to expect. So now I'm Taurus and it feels just fine, thankyou, like that's what it should have been all along.
My question then is this: Does this seem plausible, has Karma been at work such that all that- had sat there waiting for me to reach that moment in time, my fiftieth during an eclipse season, loosing my mum and her lovely devoted man and having to say goodbye and suddenly noticing that i wasn't even me anymore ( or part of me or however it works? ). With all that's implied by Taurus having its twelfth house in Aries it all seems incredibly apt. Makes a good yarn to tell the grandkids if I'm ever lucky enough to rope some in, whatever.
Thank you for that 2005 link. I will peruse it.
There is a trend to try to use electromagnetism to explain everything. I don't know if people realize the Gravity of the situation.
ahem.
Astrology question: Lunar nodes. There is true and mean. What's the interpretation of that? What are the reasons to prefer one over the other?