Election Coverage, part 1: Chart for the Presidential Inauguration

The Capitol Building set up for an inauguration.

Good Evening from New York:

I’m here with a slow-paced presentation of the presidential election and in particular, the chart for the inauguration. Consistent with my discussion last night on Planet Waves FM, I am not here to get you riled up. There will be plenty of that in the next couple of months as we approach Election Day in the United States.

I am suggesting that for every reason, you think carefully about whether you want to invest your emotional energy, your hopes or your dreams, in this election. The person who wins will be the person sellable to the American people as a concept, not the person who got the most votes.

In terms of astrology, what’s noteworthy about the inauguration chart is that it’s the same chart no matter who gets elected.

I’ll do a more structured reading of this chart in the next program covering it. In that, I’ll discuss Mars square Eris to the arc minute. That aspect indicates the speed of events that flow from this lagely ceremonial event.

We could be talking weeks or even days. And please remember, every last idea and image that comes across the legacy media and many “alt” outlets is designed to provoke you. The “coverage” is all being designed by spin doctors.

Background Coverage:

With love,