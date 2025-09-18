Profile in power: .30-’o6 bullet (jacketed, not hollow) passing through four (then five) cans of soda. The liquid is spattered on impact and the exit wound is bigger than the entry. The bullet explodes the 5th can, damages the 6th and knocks down 3 others. See video .

Last week while I was finishing an article about society-wide trauma bonding, another event was being served up: the claimed “assassination” of a conservative activist I had never heard of, Charlie Kirk. Did you know who he was?

Co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, Kirk was influential in rallying the youth (as in under 40) vote in 2024 and has been touring campuses since 2019 doing a routine where he argues with students called “Prove Me Wrong.” His chautauqua seems to have had a recurring theme of gay and trans.

Now, millions of people are newfound brothers and sisters in the claimed public sacrifice of a young man, who in the words of his widow “wears the glorious crown of the martyr.”

One message of my article last week was the need for discernment of what is presented to us on the internet, or anywhere in the media. Yet before anyone took a moment to think, sides were being drawn and anyone with an opinion was being polarized in the direction of others who held a similar view.

You’re Probably Stressed Out Enough and Didn’t Need This

The response from nearly all directions was emotional and ideological; it seems like few people took a moment to even consider what they were being shown or told. To stop and think was considered insensitive and irresponsible. The chances are you’re already stressed out by the internet and did not need to see blood allegedly spurting from a young man’s neck — ten or more times.

In my article about trauma bonding, I offered as an example the hundreds of videos of allegedly exhausted nurses dancing in full protective gear in hospitals allegedly overrun with critical care patients. This adds offense and insult to injury, coming with the divisive implication that you’re falling for this because you’re such a fool.

The facts around the Kirk incident — once acknowledged — are nauseating.

An Astrological Note

These events are taking place during the interval between two eclipses. The second of these is Sunday. Eclipses have a way of defining and amplifying patterns and conditions. We are going through Sunday’s solar eclipse with the country in a deeply divided state and many people upset. Kirk’s memorial service takes place just hours before the Moon closes in on the Sun. We are also now at the peak of the Chiron-Eris conjunction, which makes its most powerful contact for this cycle on Oct. 8, 2025. The last time this happened was 1971-1972. And we must keep remembering that we are still right in the zone of the U.S. Pluto return. These things are happening now.

Here is my full reading of the astrological chart of Wednesday’s incident. I’ll go into greater detail on Friday night’s Planet Waves FM. I am also planning a video on this chart. That will be next week.

Photo via Hindustan Times.

Who Would Not Be Moved?

I realize there are those who did not even know of Charlie Kirk or who did not like his evangelist messages, who are nonetheless saddened by his apparent death. He is said to have left behind a young wife and two small children. Most people have sympathy for children whose parents are killed, no matter who those parents are.

Who could not be moved by such a tragedy?

In making these comments, I mean no disrespect. While I am a sensitive and emotional person, it’s my job as a journalist to look at the facts objectively and draw a reasoned conclusion from them. This requires detachment and the use of observation and logic. More than anything, it’s necessary to let go of what the findings might mean, and plainly state the documented facts and problems with the fact pattern.

The Kirk incident offered a scenario in which nearly everyone got emotionally swept up, from those grieving to those who opposed (or despised) Kirk and were celebrating what they were told happened to him.

Though it was not my intent to look in detail at the Kirk incident in this article — I write today with another purpose — there are a few issues that deserve illustration. Before getting there, let’s do the thing that is least often done — look at the background of this event. Most of us study the figure and not the ground. The ground is where the action is, and it’s usually ignored. So, let’s take a look.

Compare to image above. White House publication from Sept. 6, with Trump depicting himself as Lt. Col Thomas Kilgore from the film “Apocalypse Now”, threatening to “invade” Chicago, IL. Trump posted to Truth Social, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning,” referencing the most famous line from the 1979 film “Apocalypse Now.”

From the General to the Specific

It’s impossible to miss that this incident occurred on Sept. 10 and was THE topic of discussion on Sept. 11, already a day marred by history. Every American feels grief and remorse over the events of 2001, whether for the loss of life, the loss of a way of life that we all enjoyed prior to that day, or the start of two wars that lasted 20 years.

With Charlie Kirk, a layer of injury was added.

Though it occurred on the 10th, it was the focus of attention on the 11th, distracting nearly all attention from the prior events. This would seem to be a terrible coincidence or perhaps the twisted intent of the perpetrator. To me, it’s excellent use of public relations timing, especially putting it on the 10th and not the 11th. Nobody could claim it was on the anniversary — but really, it was.

Proximity to the 9/11 anniversary is not some small esoteric “clue” as to what these events are about. The Charlie Kirk incident will now forever be conflated with the Sept. 11 incident, both of which are the topic of patriotic zeal.

National Guard troops stand outside Union Station in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 10, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Deporting Foreign Nationals and Occupying U.S. Cities

As further background, the United States is profoundly divided on issues that seem to oppose one another on liberal versus conservative terms. Once again, families and friendships are being torn up over matters like deporting foreign nationals who have not committed a crime — including many who are in the U.S. legally.

Cities, including Memphis, Washington and Los Angeles, are being patrolled by the National Guard, and Trump has recently threatened to invade Chicago. He posted to his Truth Social account, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning. Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” Note, that’s his new name for the Department of Defense, which is supposed to be about defending the country against military aggression by foreign adversaries.

He is directly threatening to wage war on a major American city, mocking the most famous line in the Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Napalm is burning jellied gasoline dropped on human beings.

As if that was not enough, on Monday, Sept. 15, Trump ordered the National Park Service to take down materials related to slavery and Native Americans, including an 1863 photo of a formerly enslaved man with thick scars on his back. This is obviously designed to outrage or offend anyone with a conscience.

Photo via Hindustan Times

Let’s Consider a Few Particulars: The Claimed Weapon and its Effects

Note this section has graphic descriptions of violence.

My research coauthor Cindy Tice Ragusa and I are now on day eight of our investigation into the Kirk matter; we’ve done hundreds of these cases, working not quite around-the-clock to preserve evidence before it vanishes. We’ve turned up a long list of disturbing elements in this case. I’ll offer three of them in this article.

Doing this requires spotting the obvious issues that it usually turns out few are mentioning. It’s not about hunting for “clues.” It’s about looking at simple elements without prejudice. We have no “theory of conspiracy,” or a political analysis; we have a few observations about what is said to have happened within a confined space and time.

We were told that Charlie Kirk was shot by someone wielding a .30-’06 Mauser 98, a high-powered, German-made big-game hunting rifle. That is a bolt-action weapon, fired one shot at a time (in that way, similar to the weapon allegedly used by Lee Harvey Oswald under the official version of the assassination of Pres. Kennedy).

Depending on the explosive charge within the shell, a .30-’06 (thirty aught six) bullet can travel from 3,000 to 4,500 feet (almost a mile) per second. On the low range, that’s 2,045 miles per hour — more than double the speed of sound.

Kirk was allegedly hit on the side of the neck, and we all saw in one video or another a profusion of blood momentarily spurt up as he slumped to his left and fell backwards.

We’ve seen dozens of images like this and none shows blood spatter.

No Blood Spatter Anywhere

Note this section has graphic descriptions of violence.

The problem is that such a projectile (which can pass through five cans of soda) would go right through his neck, create a massive exit wound, and leave a blood spatter behind him. Had it hit his carotid artery as claimed, there would be blood sprayed everywhere — particularly on the back wall.

It’s likely that his head would have been partially severed, and hanging by the spine and any remaining muscle tissue (assuming the spine was not severed by the shot). The lack of blood spatter and partial beheading is consistent with the use of a squib, or theatrical blood pack. This video credibly explains how that is done.

Regarding the injury, one might say, “Well, I don’t know. I’m not a firearms expert.” Expertise is not required to understand that a bullet traveling 2,000 miles per hour will not lodge in soft human tissue.

And if you’re not a firearms expert, you probably have no concept how powerful a weapon a Mauser .30-’06 really is, or how much damage it can do. It’s enough to kill any big game, up to an elephant. Firing a weapon like that feels like setting off a hand-held cannon.

Were this a movie, most people would catch what are called “continuity errors.” However, since we were told this is allegedly real life, people suspend their critical thinking and do not look at the details.

In numerous videos and photos, Kirk’s tee shirt appears to stand out from his body (here, near his right shoulder), which is presumably where the air pressure equipment used for the squib is concealed. He’s not wearing a bulletproof vest; his nipples are visible through his shirt in other images. Photo by Tess Crowley / The Deseret News, via Associated Press. This image also appeared in the NY Times .

The Backdrop is Clean in Every Photo and Video

Note this section has graphic descriptions of violence.

Yet despite allegedly being hit in the carotid artery, if you look at the backdrop on the stage where he was allegedly shot, there’s no blood spray pattern. In some videos, a red dot appears on his neck; and there is a gush of what seems like blood. There is no spray or diffusion of blood. There was not a drop of additional blood as he was moved; there was no ambulance; no EMTs or paramedics attended to him; nothing. People nearby grab his arms and legs and take him to a waiting car.

Then Kirk’s stage hands immediately (after about four minutes) begin to dismantle the crime scene, including appearing to remove a memory card from a camera. Note again the lack of blood spatter. Here is the source video, set to start at 23:30 in; that means at about 12:27 PM, just four minutes after the shot is heard in this video.

This happens long prior to the police putting up yellow tape — after the evidence had been despoiled. The legal duty to not interfere with a crime scene is written in Utah Code § 76-8-510.5, which makes it a felony offense to tamper with evidence that will be used in an official proceeding.

A selection of .30 caliber shells. This is not a Boy Scout rifle.

A Weapon But No Bullet

We have been told the weapon was recovered but not the actual bullet that did the damage. It could not have “lodged” in his neck — it was far too powerful. The claimed weapon is irrelevant unless it can be directly connected to the bullet that killed the victim. I have seen only one other writer, Jon Rappoport, question this problem.

Were this part of the plot of a crime movie, everyone would be asking, “Where’s the bullet?”

There are other problems related to the weapon, including the fact that the alleged shooter is said to have escaped by putting it into a bag where it would not fit. That would have required disassembling it, but the weapon (designed in 1906) is not modular like an AR-15.

It must be taken apart with a screw driver. Then it would need to be reassembled to have been found in the woods intact. This is absolutely ridiculous, preying on ignorance and prejudice. Details of this angle are at a website called Cryptogon.com (direct link to coverage).

The casket allegedly containing the body of Charlie Kirk is removed from Air Force Two at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sept. 11, 2025. Photo by Eric Thayer.

What Happened to Kirk’s Body?

We are told that Kirk was taken to the hospital by a waiting car, not an ambulance. Erika Kirk, whom we are told is his widow, thanks first responders in her tribute to her husband from Friday night. “I want to thank the first responders who struggled heroically, heroically, to save Charles's life,” she says.

Yet we cannot find a single paramedic or EMT who responded to the scene of the shooting. Kirk was not reported to have been transported in an ambulance and was listed as dead on arrival; there was no struggle to save his life. He would have been dead in one to two seconds after being shot as claimed.

Then, several hours later on Wednesday night, we’re told his body was removed from the hospital to the Utah County medical examiner’s office for a post mortem examination. He was not there for long.

Kirk’s personal friend, Vice President J.D. Vance, traveled from Washington to Utah on Air Force Two, and then Thursday at 4:28 pm MDT, removes the body from the state where the crime was committed and takes it to Arizona.

Who Exactly Let the Body Out of the State?

Obviously the investigation was not complete at this time; there was not even a suspect in custody. Who exactly released the body, which was taken out of state just 28 hours after allegedly being shot? This left less than one business day for investigators to conduct the autopsy in what will become a death penalty case.

Anyone who has had a close friend or relative die of a gunshot wound (even an obvious suicide) knows that the body can be held for a week or more while the coroner conducts an investigation, no matter how obvious the seeming cause of death.

What’s also unusual is that Kirk was supposedly a campus activist who supported Trump, and the titular head of a nonprofit organization. Why was he flown in the vice president’s official military jet? He was then carried by a full military honor guard — a privilege not even given to veterans.

The last time we saw that was at Pres. Carter’s funeral earlier this year. Kirk was treated like a former president. Why? He was not part of the U.S. government, at least that we know of.

Here is a prediction for you: Erika Kirk will be J.D. Vance’s running mate in 2028. If Vance succeeds Trump as president, he will apoint Erika Kirk vice president and she will be approved by the senate.

Trump after he was allegedly shot in Butler, Pa in July 2024. This is the wrong way to do a “circle and move” evacuation. Photo by Rebecca Droke/AFP.

The Missing Security Problem

One last thought, then I’ll get to the astrology. It seems that every single day we are subjected to new, draconian procedures that are supposed to keep us safer — and every day, there is some new event associated with lack of security, or a failure of security. The message is that we are photographed and scanned thousands of times a day and are still not safe; the only answer is to pump up these measures even more.

On July 13, 2024, we were told that then-candidate Trump was shot at a public event by a lone gunman in Butler, PA. He was luckier than we are told Kirk was.

Yet if you look at the Butler incident, you can find many breaches in security protocol, including an incomplete security perimeter and the alleged shooter finding a vantage point within the omitted area.

If Charlie Kirk was so important that he was “flown home” aboard Air Force Two accompanied by the vice president of the United States, how come basic security precautions were not taken for this event? The same kind that might be utilized for a concert on campus?

One Drone Could Have ‘Prevented’ This

Someone familiar with securing such situations (right up to presidential-level security) told me that so little as a small drone could have prevented this whole mess, if it was used to spot someone on a rooftop. Even if you think this all happened as we are told, we are left with the question about how it happened at all.

Was the lesson of Butler, Pa. not learned? Kirk was considered one of Trump’s most important allies and the leader of the conservative youth movement. He was a contentious figure and subject to being targeted; we are told he feared for his life. He was also a potential future president.

Notably, six Secret Service agents were suspended in July 2025 for breaches of protocol related to the Butler incident, but my position is that the orders came from high above and that the agents did what they were told to do (including staging a photo opportunity, thereby exposing Trump to additional line of fire).

Yet one might imagine that the authorities would have at least minimal security at any Charlie Kirk event. You might think that his organization would provide real security; it does not. Doing so is not a big deal, especially for an event. Nearly every locale can handle this kind of thing; the police are militarized and the campuses all have the equipment they need. In New York City and many other places, you are searched when entering basic tourist attractions such as the Statue of Liberty.

Security is a concern everywhere, all the time. But somehow, a close ally of the president can be shot in public and nobody asks how it happened. It’s time to ask — while more traffic cameras are being installed on your street.

Artist Unknown. Looks like Gen A.I.

And If You Think This Was All a Big Coincidence…

I’ve only discussed the most salient of at least 15 major issues related to this incident. They just keep multiplying the closer we look. There are others that might seem unimportant — for example, why Erika Kirk was wearing a Freemasonry ring with a large “G” when seen in a macabre video stroking her allegedly dead husband’s plastic-looking corpse. I don’t usually entertain theories involving the Masons, but that’s repugnant for its in-your-face quality. Bear in mind that whatever ring she might wear, traditionally a woman cannot be a Freemason.

(“G” in Freemasonry stands for God, Geometry or the Great Architect. It also says “constructed,” since what actual masons do is design and build.)

Then there were the guys making hand signals from the stage seconds before the “shot” was heard. This too seems to be more in-your-face Garbage designed to stoke theorizing like complicated song lyrics.

Then there’s the private jet that took off from Utah and landed in Arizona an hour after this all went down. It just goes on and on.

And here we are in a world where nearly all of this goes largely unquestioned and unnoticed — the world of the digital haze. There would seem to be a lot of people who will believe anything that polarizes them or triggers them emotionally. If it triggers you, it must be true! This is easier than considering the implications of what the problems in this scenario suggest.

Nearly everyone who “woke up” during covid is caught in this astral drama, being led around by polarizing bullshit. And if you think this all seems like a play or a movie or a TV show, I would say maybe — but the writing of entertainment scenarios is usually more professional.

Chart for the Kirk funeral service on Sunday

Looking at the Astrology

The predominant astrology of our time is a rare conjunction called Chiron conjunct Eris, which last happened in the early 1970s.

This is a shocking call to awakening from the overwhelming digital haze. Eris (already in Aries for more than 100 years) represents the chaotic haze; Chiron in Aries represents the awakening, order and the potential for healing.

Not everyone is happy about waking up, and the first thing one will become aware of is the extent of the deception they are being inundated with. It seems easier to drift off into slumber; but most people are only pretending to be asleep. In this case, “asleep” means polarized and opinionated. It feels awake! It is NOT.

We have not seen the worst of this yet. Other polarizing events are on the horizon. The funeral service happens in a football stadium the day of the solar eclipse (Sunday). Trump and Vance (along with Erika) are speakers of honor, which will be a major hassle for the Secret Service. Will there be proper security?

Will they really have the president and the vice president in the same dangerous situation at the same time? Yes! In a football stadium? Yes! Hours before a solar eclipse? Yes! With a chart where you can hear the fuse burning? Yes! Are they kidding? No! Welcome to the 2028 presidential campaign! This is the new way of campaigning. And while we’re here: Erika Kirk will be the first woman president of the United States. She is Venus in Leo in the 10th house (see funeral chart coverage).

PS — Do not be surprised if going forward, Charlie Kirk is elevated to the level of a savior/saint figure with a twist of irony — the Bob Dobbs of the American right wing.

Bob Dobbs, Church of the Subgenius.

Mars Square Pluto; Chiron Conjunct Eris

The next day (the equinox), Mars enters Scorpio and on Sept. 24, makes a square to Pluto. Mars square Pluto is the astrology of raw power applied.

Remember: we are still in the United States Pluto return. It’s being treated like it’s so 2022. No, it’s so right now. This is what a Pluto return feels like: an addiction to demolishing everything; with death being the only theme that can seize most people’s attention. The U.S. Pluto return started on Sept. 11, 2001.

Then coming up right after next week’s Mars-Pluto square, we experience the most potent conjunction of Chiron and Eris, which occurs on Oct. 8 (there are three alignments all together, May 27, Oct. 8 and March 19, 2026; the last time anything like this occurred was the 1971-1972 series of alignments).

Then around Nov. 11-12 there would appear to be some major event involving the presidency. This will take a little time to explain (in a video, soon) but let’s start now. The Jan. 20, 2025 inauguration chart goes boom (by secondary progressions, a prediction technique) at approximately 10 am on Nov. 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, let’s get through Sunday first.

Your faithful astrolover,

PPS — Yeah if the whole Charlie story we’re being told is bullshit, that points to another problem, doesn’t it? Once you see these problems, you have a choice of ongoing questioning, or the agitated slumber of polarization. If you’re whipped into a lather, you cannot think for yourself, or think at all. The less you know who you are, the better it will feel to be aggressive and polarized.