Dear Friend and Reader:

The Trust Yourself readings are moving along, which is a miracle, all things considered. I’ve taken the “pace myself” approach and it’s working.

I’ve just wrapped the Aquarius reading and the fixed signs. All the signs are done except Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces. All the signs have on their pages the Aries reading, which is the “reference reading” for this series; and a set of video readings called THE DHARMA.

If you are customer of Trust Yourself, go to the My Account area, log in and look under READINGS or ASTROLOGY PASS READINGS, depending on your membership. It will be under one or the other.

I can tell readings are coming out beautiful two ways. One is, I feel good when I am done (and running overtime is another clue). The second is, that reading a fairly simple chart (sample below) I have revelation after revelation about not only current astrology, but the nature of the sign. (Tonight, I figured out something essential about Scorpio so helpful — and so simple — I was stunned.)

I think that by far, these readings are the best work I’ve ever done about the essence of what each sign is. It’s based on the pattern formed using a very simple chart called the “solar chart” that can be read without any planets in it. It’s like a mandala.

So if you’re curious about astrology from the angle of learning about yourself approach and you want it done well — in a way that leaves you feeling good about who you are and what your potential is — these are your readings.

We are being flooded with lies and negativity right now, more so than ever. Every day I sit down to these readings and offer creativity, faith, understanding and genuine love of the “agape” or “brotherly love” kind. No fluff, no puff: a solid reading.

Honestly, I don’t know anyplace in the digital world that is such a dependable source of good vibes and personal affirmation — and useful astrological information designed to be accessible.

And speaking of, you will love these readings, which are modestly priced, nearly an hour long, and come with many extras. All you need to know is right here.

Your faithful astrologer,