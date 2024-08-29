Your Extended Weekly Astrology + STARCAST for Aug. 29, 2024

Photo by Eric Francis.

The forthcoming New Moon in your birth sign (on Sept. 2) is reminding you to take it easier on yourself. Give yourself more room to maneuver. It looks like you’ve defined a too-narrow space for yourself to do the things you want to do. You’ve also been chasing the truth in circles, and this has burned a lot of energy. If you relax a little and let the story of your life unfold, a number of mysteries will reveal their truths without you having to do very much. Mostly, spread out a little. Space is intelligence. Most people cram themselves into a kind of mental funnel. This is not going to work for you. You need room to breathe and room to grow. That means the space to think in different ways — which may represent physical space. Explore your world until you find a couple of physical environments that inspire you to think in different ways. Roam around the world alone for a whole day and see what you learn. Then do it again.

Quite Early One Morning — This Week’s Photos

This week’s photos were created the morning of Aug. 10, all within a very small range of the Shawangunk Ridge in Ulster County, N.Y. All are from locations on the map below, fairly close together.

Awake before daylight and unable to fall back asleep, l set out from my apartment in Kingston at about 5 am and headed south for the ‘Gunks, exploring a wider range of what I call the Grandmother Land.

I would say where the scene is in each caption, but I often don’t know what road I’m driving on; I just know how to get there and back. Though I try, the map never seems to match the roads in this part of the county. Some scenes are views from along a private road that does not seem to be on the map.

There are many places in Ulster County that have roots into other centuries (including here in Kingston, which has many colonial-era stone houses). I’ll give you a tour of those one week. But for example, I’ve got a photo of a 100-year-old, spring-fed watering trough (from the era of equine transportation).

This is the Alligerville side of the Clove Valley, approx. in the vicinity of the Mohonk Preserve, near High Falls, and not so far from Rosendale and New Paltz.

